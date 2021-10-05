La canción del día de Herrera: "Can't Get By Without You" de The Real Thing

Si lo pudiera lograr
If I had my way
Chica, estaríamos juntos
Girl, we'd be together
Más y más cada día
More and more each day
Seguiríamos por siempre
We'd go on forever
Amantes, tomados de la mano
Lovers, hand in hand
No puedes entender
Can't you understand
Chica, tienes que ser mi mujer
Girl, you've got to be my woman
Tengo que ser tu hombre
I've got to be your man
Porque no puedo arreglármelas sin ti
'Cause I can't get by without you
Te necesito mas cada dia
I need you more each day
Lo que siento por ti
The way I feel about you
No deja nada más que decir
Leaves nothing more to say
'Porque te amo
'Cause I love you
Chica te necesito
Girl, I need you
Y no puedo arreglármelas sin ti, de ninguna manera
And I can't get by without you, no way
Es un asunto triste
It's a sad affair
Perdiendo un tiempo precioso
Wasting precious time
Que tu y yo podríamos compartir
That you and I could share
Chica, es un crimen
Girl, it's such a crime
Para escucharte llamar mi nombre
To hear you call my name
Es una lástima que llora
It's a crying shame
Cuando no estamos juntos
When we're not together
Entonces solo hay tiempo para culpar
Then there's only time to blame
Llegará un día
There will come a day
Chica, yo creo
Girl, I do believe
No esta muy lejos
It's not too far away
Cuando puedo decir buenas noches
When I can say goodnight
Y aun estar a tu lado
And still be by your side
Para secar las lágrimas que lloraste
To dry the tears you cried
Y tendré todo el amor que necesito
And I'll have all the love I need
Para mantenerme satisfecho
To keep me satisfied
Porque no puedo arreglármelas sin ti
'Cause I can't get by without you
Te necesito mas cada dia
I need you more each day
Lo que siento por ti
The way I feel about you
No deja nada más que decir
Leaves nothing more to say
'Porque te amo
'Cause I love you
Chica te necesito
Girl I need you
Y no puedo arreglármelas sin ti, de ninguna manera
And I can't get by without you, no way
No puedo arreglármelas sin ti
I can't get by without you
Te necesito mas cada dia
I need you more each day
Lo que siento por ti
The way I feel about you
No deja nada más que decir
Leaves nothing more to say
'Porque te amo
'Cause I love you
Chica te necesito
Girl I need you
Y no puedo arreglármelas sin ti, de ninguna manera
And I can't get by without you, no way
No puedo arreglármelas sin ti bebe, de ninguna manera
I can't get by without you baby, no way
No puedo arreglármelas sin ti, de ninguna manera
I can't get by without you, no way
Cuanto más te veo, más te quiero bebé
The more I see you, the more I want you baby
sí
Yes I do
No puedo arreglármelas sin ti, de ninguna manera
I can't get by without you, no way
Bebé, no voy a estar solo
Baby I, I ain't gon' be alone
Si yo, si yo lo hago
Yes I, yes I do
te necesito bebé
I need you baby
¿No ves que eres todo para mí?
Can't you see you are everything to me