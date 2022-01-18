COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: "Save It Fot A Rainy Day" de Stephen Bishop

    Es la historia de una canción... Un cantautor californiano de los 70 que era la apreciación más exacta de la palabra clase, elegancia: Stephen Bishop y este "Save It Fot A Rainy Day" ('Guárdalo para un día que llueva').


    Letra de "Save It Fot A Rainy Day" de Stephen Bishop

    Well she's kinda pretty
    Drives a big car too
    And when I hold her in my arms
    I never know what to do
    She's got everything she needs
    What does she need me for
    Just a crazy fool comin' back for more
    And I know she's no good
    Can't blame her but I know I should
    Everybody says-a watch out boy
    She'll break your heart like it was a toy
    You better save it for a rainy day
    You better save it for a rainy day
    Well I'd leave in a minute if I only could
    But when she touches me
    It makes me feel so good
    My heart's in her hand this is sure a mess
    There's no way I say "no"
    When she says "yes, yes, yes!"
    Take me, shake me and tell me this ain't a dream
    Everybody says-a watch out boy
    She'll break your heart like it was a toy
    You better save it for a rainy day
    You better save it for a rainy day
    Save it for a rainy day
    You better save it for a rainy day
    You better (save it) save it for a rainy day
    You better (save it) save it for a rainy day
    (Oh, I'm talking to you)
    You better (save it) save it for a rainy day
    (Ah, yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah)
    You better (save it) save it for a rainy day
    (Ah-ah, yeah yeah I'm talking to you)


