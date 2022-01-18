La canción del día de Herrera: "Save It Fot A Rainy Day" de Stephen Bishop

Es la historia de una canción... Un cantautor californiano de los 70 que era la apreciación más exacta de la palabra clase, elegancia: Stephen Bishop y este "Save It Fot A Rainy Day" ('Guárdalo para un día que llueva').
Letra de "Save It Fot A Rainy Day" de Stephen Bishop
Well she's kinda pretty Drives a big car too And when I hold her in my arms I never know what to do She's got everything she needs What does she need me for Just a crazy fool comin' back for more And I know she's no good Can't blame her but I know I should Everybody says-a watch out boy She'll break your heart like it was a toy
You better save it for a rainy day You better save it for a rainy day
Well I'd leave in a minute if I only could But when she touches me It makes me feel so good My heart's in her hand this is sure a mess There's no way I say "no" When she says "yes, yes, yes!"
Take me, shake me and tell me this ain't a dream Everybody says-a watch out boy She'll break your heart like it was a toy
You better save it for a rainy day You better save it for a rainy day
Save it for a rainy day You better save it for a rainy day You better (save it) save it for a rainy day You better (save it) save it for a rainy day (Oh, I'm talking to you) You better (save it) save it for a rainy day (Ah, yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah) You better (save it) save it for a rainy day (Ah-ah, yeah yeah I'm talking to you)
Fuente: LyricFind
