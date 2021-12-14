COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: "Wonderful Chrismastime" de Kylie Minogue y Mika

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    Audio

    Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 07:44

    Historia de una canción... Un poquito de Navidad, este "Wonderful Christmastime" entre Mika y Kylie Minogue es la pieza elegida para este martes con la que Carlos Herrera les desea a todos ¡Feliz Navidad! por si desde este 14 de diciembre al día 25 no le escuchan.


    Letra de "Wonderful Christmastime"


    The moon is right
    The spirits up
    We're here tonight
    And that's enough
    Simply havin' a wonderful Christmastime
    Simply havin' a wonderful Christmastime
    The party's on
    The feelin's here
    That only comes
    This time of year
    Simply havin' a wonderful Christmastime
    Simply havin' a wonderful Christmastime
    The choir of children sing their song
    Ding dong, ding dong
    Ding dong, ding, ooh, ooh
    We're simply havin' a wonderful Christmastime
    Simply havin' a wonderful Christmastime
    The word is out
    About the town
    So lift a glass
    Ahh, don't look down
    Simply havin' a wonderful Christmastime
    The choir of children sing their song
    They practiced all year long
    Ding dong, ding dong
    Ding dong, ding dong
    Ding dong, ding dong
    Ding dong, ding, ooh, ooh
    The party's on
    The spirits up
    We're here tonight
    And that's enough
    Simply havin' a wonderful Christmastime
    We're simply havin' a wonderful Christmastime
    The moon is right
    The spirits up
    We're here tonight
    And that's enough
    We're simply havin' a wonderful Christmastime
    Simply havin' a wonderful Christmastime
    Simply havin' a wonderful Christmastime
    Oh, Christmastime
    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados