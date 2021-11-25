La canción del día de Herrera: "Come A Little Bit Closer" de Willy DeVille

Historia de una canción...El gran Willy DeVille, un cantante, guitarrista, compositor norteamericano, original, brillante, con aroma R&B y si quieren un poquito de toque puertoriqueño, todo eso junto daban cosas como esta: "Come A Little Bit Closer" [Acércate un poquito más]
Letra de "Come A Little Bit Closer"
In a little cafe Just the other side of the border She was just sitting there givin' me looks That made my mouth water
So I started walking her way She belonged to bad man Jose And I knew, yes I knew I should leave When I heard her say, yeah
"Come a little bit closer You're my kind of man So big and so strong Come a little bit closer I'm all alone and the night is so long"
So we started to dance In my arms, she felt so inviting And I just couldn't resist Just one little kiss, so exciting
Then I heard the guitar player say "Vamos, Jose's on his way" Then I knew, yes I knew I should run But then I heard her say, yeah
"Come a little bit closer You're my kind of man So big and so strong Come a little bit closer I'm all alone and the night is so long"
Then the music stopped When I looked the cafe was empty Then I heard Jose say "Man, you know you're in trouble plenty"
So I dropped my drink from my hand And out through the window I ran And as I rode away I could hear her say to Jose, yeah
"Come a little bit closer You're my kind of man So big and so strong Come a little bit closer I'm all alone and the night is so long"
Fuente: LyricFind
