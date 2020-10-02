La canción del día de Herrera: ‘All Around the World’ de Lisa Stansfierld

Música para amanecer en este jueves en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘All Around the World’ de Lisa Stansfierld

“Es la historia de una canción...

Finalizaban los 80. Y una tipa con gusto, con clase, con ese aire sofisticado triunfó en el mundo entero hablando de todo el mundo. Lisa Stansfierld".

Letra de la canción ‘All Around the World’ de Lisa Stansfierld

I don't know where my baby is

But I'll find him, somewhere, somehow

I've got to let him know how much I care

I'll never give up looking for my baby

Been around the world and I, I, I

I can't find my baby

I don't know when, I don't know why

Why he's gone away

And I don't know where he can be, my baby

But I'm gonna find him

We had a quarrel and I let myself go

I said so many things, things he didn't know

And I was oh oh so bad

And I don't think he's comin' back, mm mm

He gave the reason, the reasons he should go

And he said things he hasn't said before

And he was oh oh so mad

And I don't think he's comin' back, comin' back

I did too much lyin', wasted too much time

Now I'm here a'cryin', I, I, I

Been around the world and I, I, I

I can't find my baby

I don't know…