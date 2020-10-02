COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘All Around the World’ de Lisa Stansfierld

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes

    Música para amanecer en este jueves en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘All Around the World’ de Lisa Stansfierld

    “Es la historia de una canción...

    Finalizaban los 80. Y una tipa con gusto, con clase, con ese aire sofisticado triunfó en el mundo entero hablando de todo el mundo. Lisa Stansfierld".

    Letra de la canción ‘All Around the World’ de Lisa Stansfierld

    I don't know where my baby is

    But I'll find him, somewhere, somehow

    I've got to let him know how much I care

    I'll never give up looking for my baby

    Been around the world and I, I, I

    I can't find my baby

    I don't know when, I don't know why

    Why he's gone away

    And I don't know where he can be, my baby

    But I'm gonna find him

    We had a quarrel and I let myself go

    I said so many things, things he didn't know

    And I was oh oh so bad

    And I don't think he's comin' back, mm mm

    He gave the reason, the reasons he should go

    And he said things he hasn't said before

    And he was oh oh so mad

    And I don't think he's comin' back, comin' back

    I did too much lyin', wasted too much time

    Now I'm here a'cryin', I, I, I

    Been around the world and I, I, I

    I can't find my baby

    I don't know…

