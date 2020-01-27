La canción de hoy de Herrera: “You see the trouble with me” de Barry White

Empezamos una nueva semana con la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE' a ritmo de soul con el gran Barry White y su "You see the trouble with me".

“Es la historia de una canción…

Allá por el año 76, el segundo disco de un negrito americano llamado Barry White llamado ‘Let the music play’, llevaba una canción monumental con ese mismo título que tapaba un número dos que había compuesto con el señor Ray Parker Jr; sí, sí el de los 'Ghostbusters', 'Los Cazafantasmas’, así eran las cosas.

“You see the trouble with me”, yo sin ti, tú sin mí

¡Qué buena forma de levantarse escuchando a de vez en cuando alguna cosita de Barry White!"

Letra de la canción “You see the trouble with me” de Barry White

In ninteen-seventy-five, we brought you an album with a song

Put your hands together, put your hands together

Put your hands together, put your hands together

Put your hands together, put your hands together

Put your hands together, come on, y'all, clap your hands

You know, yeah

That's right

Put your hands together, come on

Sing it

Trouble, baby

Can't do nothin', no, darlin'

Can't feel, can't feel nothin'

Can't feel, can't feel nothin'

Can't feel, can't feel nothin'

Come on, come on

See, trouble with me

Can't do nothin' without my baby

Plain, plain as can be

This gal's gonna drive me crazy

See, trouble with me

Can't do nothin', can't feel nothin'

And it's plain, plain as can be

Girl, you're gonna drive me crazy

Come on, y'all

Music!

Put your hands

That's right

Put your hands together

Come on, sing

Trouble with me

Can't do nothin', no, darlin'

Together, put your hands together

Put your hands together, put your hands together

Put your hands, put your hands

Put your hands, put your hands

Put your hands, put your hands

Put your hands together

Sing it now, I see you, I see you

See you, trouble with me

Can't do nothin', can't do nothin'

And it's plain, plain as can be

Oh, this girl's gonna drive me crazy

See, the trouble with me

Can't hear nothin', can't see nothin'

And it's plain, plain as can be

This girl's gonna drive me crazy

Now, whoo

Thank you