La canción de hoy de Herrera: “You see the trouble with me” de Barry White

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este lunes
Empezamos una nueva semana con la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE' a ritmo de soul con el gran Barry White y su "You see the trouble with me".
“Es la historia de una canción…
Allá por el año 76, el segundo disco de un negrito americano llamado Barry White llamado ‘Let the music play’, llevaba una canción monumental con ese mismo título que tapaba un número dos que había compuesto con el señor Ray Parker Jr; sí, sí el de los 'Ghostbusters', 'Los Cazafantasmas’, así eran las cosas.
“You see the trouble with me”, yo sin ti, tú sin mí
¡Qué buena forma de levantarse escuchando a de vez en cuando alguna cosita de Barry White!"
In ninteen-seventy-five, we brought you an album with a song
Put your hands together, put your hands together
Put your hands together, put your hands together
Put your hands together, put your hands together
Put your hands together, come on, y'all, clap your hands
You know, yeah
That's right
Put your hands together, come on
Sing it
Trouble, baby
Can't do nothin', no, darlin'
Can't feel, can't feel nothin'
Can't feel, can't feel nothin'
Can't feel, can't feel nothin'
Come on, come on
See, trouble with me
Can't do nothin' without my baby
Plain, plain as can be
This gal's gonna drive me crazy
See, trouble with me
Can't do nothin', can't feel nothin'
And it's plain, plain as can be
Girl, you're gonna drive me crazy
Come on, y'all
Music!
Put your hands
That's right
Put your hands together
Come on, sing
Trouble with me
Can't do nothin', no, darlin'
Together, put your hands together
Put your hands together, put your hands together
Put your hands, put your hands
Put your hands, put your hands
Put your hands, put your hands
Put your hands together
Sing it now, I see you, I see you
See you, trouble with me
Can't do nothin', can't do nothin'
And it's plain, plain as can be
Oh, this girl's gonna drive me crazy
See, the trouble with me
Can't hear nothin', can't see nothin'
And it's plain, plain as can be
This girl's gonna drive me crazy
Now, whoo
Thank you