    La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Year of the cat’ de Al Stewart

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes

    Empezamos la semana con mucho ritmo con la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE''Year of the cat' de Al Stewart

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    En 1976 un músico inspirado, en los estudios de Abbey Road Studios de Londres con la producción de Alan Parsons, creó una de esas melodías con atmósfera que son capaces de vivir permanentemente. De esas canciones que no envejecen.

    de esa canción aquel año, que fue el año del gato (‘Year of the cat’) hizo una versión en vivo con exhibición de Peter Wood. el pianista.

    43 años contemplan esta canción que obra el milagro de seguir pareciendo recién amasada en  en el horno, recién construida.

    Y así en versiones en directo como esta demuestra la permanencia calidad, vitalidad, de cada una de sus notas. Al Stewart para amanecer una mañana de hoy, una mañana del lunes de este año que ya se acaba y que también podría ser “un año del gato”.

    Letra de la canción ‘Year of the cat’ de Al Stewart

    On a morning from a Bogart movie
    In a country where they turn back time
    You go strolling through the crowd like Peter Lorre
    Contemplating a crime

    She comes out of the sun in a silk dress running
    Like a watercolor in the rain
    Don't bother asking for explanations
    She'll just tell you that she came

    In the year of the cat

    She doesn't give you time for questions
    As she locks up your arm in hers
    And you follow till your sense of which direction
    Completely disappears

    By the blue tiled walls near the market stalls
    There's a hidden door she leads you to
    These days, she says, "I feel my life
    Just like a river running through"

    The year of the cat

    Why she looks at you so coolly?
    And her eyes shine like the moon in the sea
    She comes in incense and patchouli
    So you take her, to find what's waiting inside

    The year of the cat

    Well morning comes and you're still with her
    And the bus and the tourists are gone
    And you've thrown away your choice and lost your ticket
    So you have to stay on

    But the drumbeat strains of the night remain
    In the rhythm of the new-born day
    You know sometime you're bound to leave her
    But for now you're going to stay

    In the year of the cat
    Year of the cat

