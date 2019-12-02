La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Year of the cat’ de Al Stewart

Empezamos la semana con mucho ritmo con la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': 'Year of the cat' de Al Stewart.

“Es la historia de una canción…

En 1976 un músico inspirado, en los estudios de Abbey Road Studios de Londres con la producción de Alan Parsons, creó una de esas melodías con atmósfera que son capaces de vivir permanentemente. De esas canciones que no envejecen.

Y de esa canción aquel año, que fue el año del gato (‘Year of the cat’) hizo una versión en vivo con exhibición de Peter Wood. el pianista.

43 años contemplan esta canción que obra el milagro de seguir pareciendo recién amasada en en el horno, recién construida.

Y así en versiones en directo como esta demuestra la permanencia calidad, vitalidad, de cada una de sus notas. Al Stewart para amanecer una mañana de hoy, una mañana del lunes de este año que ya se acaba y que también podría ser “un año del gato”.

Letra de la canción ‘Year of the cat’ de Al Stewart

On a morning from a Bogart movie

In a country where they turn back time

You go strolling through the crowd like Peter Lorre

Contemplating a crime

She comes out of the sun in a silk dress running

Like a watercolor in the rain

Don't bother asking for explanations

She'll just tell you that she came

In the year of the cat

She doesn't give you time for questions

As she locks up your arm in hers

And you follow till your sense of which direction

Completely disappears

By the blue tiled walls near the market stalls

There's a hidden door she leads you to

These days, she says, "I feel my life

Just like a river running through"

The year of the cat

Why she looks at you so coolly?

And her eyes shine like the moon in the sea

She comes in incense and patchouli

So you take her, to find what's waiting inside

The year of the cat

Well morning comes and you're still with her

And the bus and the tourists are gone

And you've thrown away your choice and lost your ticket

So you have to stay on

But the drumbeat strains of the night remain

In the rhythm of the new-born day

You know sometime you're bound to leave her

But for now you're going to stay

In the year of the cat

Year of the cat