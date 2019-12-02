La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Year of the cat’ de Al Stewart

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes
Tiempo de lectura: 2Actualizado07:52
Empezamos la semana con mucho ritmo con la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': 'Year of the cat' de Al Stewart.
“Es la historia de una canción…
En 1976 un músico inspirado, en los estudios de Abbey Road Studios de Londres con la producción de Alan Parsons, creó una de esas melodías con atmósfera que son capaces de vivir permanentemente. De esas canciones que no envejecen.
Y de esa canción aquel año, que fue el año del gato (‘Year of the cat’) hizo una versión en vivo con exhibición de Peter Wood. el pianista.
43 años contemplan esta canción que obra el milagro de seguir pareciendo recién amasada en en el horno, recién construida.
Y así en versiones en directo como esta demuestra la permanencia calidad, vitalidad, de cada una de sus notas. Al Stewart para amanecer una mañana de hoy, una mañana del lunes de este año que ya se acaba y que también podría ser “un año del gato”.
On a morning from a Bogart movie
In a country where they turn back time
You go strolling through the crowd like Peter Lorre
Contemplating a crime
She comes out of the sun in a silk dress running
Like a watercolor in the rain
Don't bother asking for explanations
She'll just tell you that she came
In the year of the cat
She doesn't give you time for questions
As she locks up your arm in hers
And you follow till your sense of which direction
Completely disappears
By the blue tiled walls near the market stalls
There's a hidden door she leads you to
These days, she says, "I feel my life
Just like a river running through"
The year of the cat
Why she looks at you so coolly?
And her eyes shine like the moon in the sea
She comes in incense and patchouli
So you take her, to find what's waiting inside
The year of the cat
Well morning comes and you're still with her
And the bus and the tourists are gone
And you've thrown away your choice and lost your ticket
So you have to stay on
But the drumbeat strains of the night remain
In the rhythm of the new-born day
You know sometime you're bound to leave her
But for now you're going to stay
In the year of the cat
Year of the cat