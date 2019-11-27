ABC

    La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Heart’ de Peggy Lee

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles

    Tiempo de lectura: 1Actualizado08:37

    Y esta mañana la empezamos con mucho ritmo que nos trae la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Heart’ de Peggy Lee.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Allá por los años 60, Peggy Lee, la gran Peggy Lee, actriz, cantante de jazz, cantante de canciones populares.

    La cantante favorita de Ella Fitzgerald, de Frank Sinatra, de Judy Garland, de Dean Martín…creó este bombonazo de canción que puede ser maravilloso para despertar…¡’Corazón’!

    Peggy Lee se casó cuatro veces y ella decía que “no eran bodas, aquello eran fiestas de disfraces”.

    Letra de la canción ‘Heart’ de Peggy Lee

    You gotta have heart
    All you really need is heart
    When the odds are saying you'll never win
    That's when the grin should start

    You gotta have hope
    Mustn't sit around and mope
    Nothing's half as bad as it may appear
    Wait'll next year and hope

    When your luck is battin' zero
    Get your chin up off the floor
    Mister, you can be a hero
    You can open any door
    There's nothing to it
    But to do it

    You've gotta have heart
    Miles and miles and miles of heart
    Oh, it's fine to be a genius, of course
    But keep that old horse before the cart
    First, you gotta have heart

    We're so happy that we're hummin'
    That's the hearty thing to do
    'Cause we know our ship will come in
    So it's ten years overdue

