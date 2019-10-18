ABC

    La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Ballerina’ de George Benson

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves

    Tiempo de lectura: 1Actualizado07:36

    yTerminamos esta semana con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’ a ritmo de jazz con ‘Ballerina’ de George Benson.

    “Es la historia de una canción. Este es un gran guitarrista de jazz y mucho más, además de un extraordinario cantante.

    Cuando se vuelca en el swing particularmente, vierte lo mejor de él. Tiene ese toque le he dado de Wes Montgomery que le hace soberbio.

    No es otro que George Benson, que una vez quiso grabar un disco con canciones dedicadas a Nat King Col al que tanto admiraba. Y hemos seleccionado por eso precisamente esta mañana a esta “bailarina” (‘Ballerina’).

    Letra de la canción ‘Ballerina’ de George Benson

    Dance, ballerina, dance
    And do your pirouette in rhythm with your achin' heart
    Dance, ballerina, dance
    You mustn't once forget a dancer has to dance the part

    Whirl, ballerina, whirl
    And just ignore the chair that's empty in the second row
    This is your moment, girl
    Although he's not out there applauding as you steal the show

    Once you said his love must wait its turn
    You wanted fame instead
    I guess that's your concern
    We live and learn

    And love is gone, ballerina, gone
    So on with your career; you can't afford a backward glance
    Dance on and on and on
    A thousand people here have come to see the show
    As 'round and 'round you go
    So, ballerina, dance
    Dance, dance!

    Whirl ballerina

    Once you said his love must wait its turn
    You wanted fame instead
    I guess that's your concern
    We live and learn

    And love is gone, ballerina, gone
    So on with your career; you can't afford a backward glance
    Dance on and on and on
    A thousand people here have come to see the show
    As 'round and 'round you go
    So ballerina, dance

    Dance

