La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Ballerina’ de George Benson

yTerminamos esta semana con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’ a ritmo de jazz con ‘Ballerina’ de George Benson.
“Es la historia de una canción. Este es un gran guitarrista de jazz y mucho más, además de un extraordinario cantante.
Cuando se vuelca en el swing particularmente, vierte lo mejor de él. Tiene ese toque le he dado de Wes Montgomery que le hace soberbio.
No es otro que George Benson, que una vez quiso grabar un disco con canciones dedicadas a Nat King Col al que tanto admiraba. Y hemos seleccionado por eso precisamente esta mañana a esta “bailarina” (‘Ballerina’).
Dance, ballerina, dance
And do your pirouette in rhythm with your achin' heart
Dance, ballerina, dance
You mustn't once forget a dancer has to dance the part
Whirl, ballerina, whirl
And just ignore the chair that's empty in the second row
This is your moment, girl
Although he's not out there applauding as you steal the show
Once you said his love must wait its turn
You wanted fame instead
I guess that's your concern
We live and learn
And love is gone, ballerina, gone
So on with your career; you can't afford a backward glance
Dance on and on and on
A thousand people here have come to see the show
As 'round and 'round you go
So, ballerina, dance
Dance, dance!
