La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Oh, very young’ de Cat Stevens

Una melodía especial para recordar a una persona fallecida en la la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Oh, very young’ de Cat Stevens.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Una canción allá por el 74 en un disco llamado 'Buddha and the Chocolate Box', el joven Cat Stevens daba respuesta a otra canción de Don McLean, ‘American Pie’ y a la figura muerta demasiado joven de Buddy Holly, eso precisamente es este ‘Oh, very young’

Letra de la canción ‘Oh, very young’ de Cat Stevens

Oh very young

What will you leave us this time

You're only dancing on this earth for a short while

And though your dreams may toss and turn you now

They will vanish away like your daddy's best jeans

Denim Blue fading up to the sky

And though you want him to last forever

You know he never will

And the patches make the goodbye harder still

Oh very young

What will you leave us this time

There'll never be a better chance to change your mind

And if you want this world to see a better day

Will you carry the words of love with you

Will you ride the great white bird into heaven

And though you want to last forever

You know you never will

And the goodbye makes the journey harder still

Oh very young

What will you leave us this time

You're only dancing on this earth for a short while

Oh very young

What will you leave us this time

