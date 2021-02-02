COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Oh, very young’ de Cat Stevens

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    Actualizado 08:13

    Una melodía especial para recordar a una persona fallecida en la la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Oh, very young’ de Cat Stevens.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Una canción allá por el 74 en un disco llamado 'Buddha and the Chocolate Box', el joven Cat Stevens daba respuesta a otra canción de Don McLean, ‘American Pie’ y a la figura muerta demasiado joven de Buddy Holly, eso precisamente es este ‘Oh, very young’

    Letra de la canción ‘Oh, very young’ de Cat Stevens

    Oh very young
    What will you leave us this time
    You're only dancing on this earth for a short while
    And though your dreams may toss and turn you now
    They will vanish away like your daddy's best jeans
    Denim Blue fading up to the sky
    And though you want him to last forever
    You know he never will

    And the patches make the goodbye harder still

    Oh very young
    What will you leave us this time

    There'll never be a better chance to change your mind
    And if you want this world to see a better day

    Will you carry the words of love with you
    Will you ride the great white bird into heaven
    And though you want to last forever
    You know you never will

    And the goodbye makes the journey harder still

    Oh very young
    What will you leave us this time
    You're only dancing on this earth for a short while
    Oh very young
    What will you leave us this time

