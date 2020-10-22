La canción del día de Herrera: ‘The things we do for love’ de 10cc

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Actualizado 08:08
Un poco de amor con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘The things we do for love’ de 10cc.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Era 1975, cuatro chavales de Manchester forman un grupo muy de los 70 pero muy denso, intenso, un pop-rock realmente elegante y profundo. Se llamaban 10cc (10 centímetros cúbicos): ‘Las cosas que hacemos por amor’ (‘The things we do for love’).
Demasiados corazones rotos han caído al río
Demasiadas almas solitarias han caído al mar
Cuántas son las cosas que hacemos por amor…
Too many broken hearts have fallen in the river
Too many lonely souls have drifted out to sea
You lay your bets and then you pay the price
The things we do for love, the things we do for love
Communication is the problem to the answer
You've got her number and your hand is on the phone
The weather's turned and all the lines are down
The things we do for love, the things we do for love
Like walking in the rain and the snow
When there's nowhere to go
And you're feelin' like a part of you is dying
And you're looking for the answer in her eyes
You think you're gonna break up
Then she says she wants to make up
Ooh you made me love you
Ooh you've got a way
Ooh you had me crawling up the wall
Like walking in the rain and the snow
When there's nowhere to go
And you're feelin' like a part of you is dying
And you're looking for the answer in her eyes
You think you're gonna break up
Then she says she wants to make up
Ooh you made me love you
Ooh you've got a way
Ooh you had me crawling up the wall
A compromise would surely help the situation
Agree to disagree but disagree to part
When after all it's just a compromise of
The things we do for love, the things we do for love
