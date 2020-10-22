COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘The things we do for love’ de 10cc

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    Un poco de amor con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘The things we do for love’ de 10cc.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Era 1975, cuatro chavales de Manchester forman un grupo muy de los 70 pero muy denso, intenso, un pop-rock realmente elegante y profundo. Se llamaban 10cc (10 centímetros cúbicos): ‘Las cosas que hacemos por amor’ (‘The things we do for love’).

    Demasiados corazones rotos han caído al río

    Demasiadas almas solitarias han caído al mar

    Cuántas son las cosas que hacemos por amor…

    Letra de la canción ‘The things we do for love’ de 10cc

    Too many broken hearts have fallen in the river
    Too many lonely souls have drifted out to sea
    You lay your bets and then you pay the price
    The things we do for love, the things we do for love

    Communication is the problem to the answer
    You've got her number and your hand is on the phone
    The weather's turned and all the lines are down
    The things we do for love, the things we do for love

    Like walking in the rain and the snow
    When there's nowhere to go
    And you're feelin' like a part of you is dying
    And you're looking for the answer in her eyes
    You think you're gonna break up
    Then she says she wants to make up

    Ooh you made me love you
    Ooh you've got a way
    Ooh you had me crawling up the wall

    Like walking in the rain and the snow
    When there's nowhere to go
    And you're feelin' like a part of you is dying
    And you're looking for the answer in her eyes
    You think you're gonna break up
    Then she says she wants to make up

    Ooh you made me love you
    Ooh you've got a way
    Ooh you had me crawling up the wall

    A compromise would surely help the situation
    Agree to disagree but disagree to part
    When after all it's just a compromise of
    The things we do for love, the things we do for love

