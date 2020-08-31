La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Stomp!’ The Brothers Johnson

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Tiempo de lectura: 1Actualizado 08:08
Estrenamos nueva temporada en 'Herrera en COPE'con la canción del día de Carlos Herrera:‘Stomp!’The Brothers Johnson
“Es la historia de una canción…
Allá por los 70 dos hermanos que se habían dedicado mucho al rythm and blues, los hermanos Johnson grabaron una pieza que había producido el más grande, el creador, arreglador, el ingeniero, el productor que todo lo ha hecho bien indiscutible la música llamado Quincy Jones
Stepping out
The weekend's open wide
Fill it up, let's
Blast the jams and ride
While we're cruising
Around in the street
Listen up for the partying feet
Slap me five, that's the place
We've arrived, it's alive
Everybody, take it to the top
We're gonna stomp all night
In the neighborhood
Don't it feel all right
We're gonna stomp all night
Wanna party 'til the morning light
Running, running, running
The set is hot
There's people wall to wall
Old ones, young things
Short ones standing tall
So, grab the one with
The smile on her face
And hit the floor and
Stay right on the case
The heat is on and the funk
Just won't leave us alone
Everybody, take it to the top
Stomp, step down in it
Put your feet where
You feel the fit
Stomp, you don't want to quit
Put your heel where
You're feeling it
Stomp, step down in it
Put your feet where
You feel the fit
Stomp, you don't want to quit
Put your heel where
You're feeling it
Take it to the top
Stomp, step down in it
Put your feet where
You feel the fit
Stomp, you don't want to quit
Put your heel where
You're feeling it...
En directo