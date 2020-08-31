COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Stomp!’ The Brothers Johnson

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este lunes

    Actualizado 08:08

    Estrenamos nueva temporada en 'Herrera en COPE'con la canción del día de Carlos Herrera:‘Stomp!’The Brothers Johnson

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Allá por los 70 dos hermanos que se habían dedicado mucho al rythm and blues, los hermanos Johnson grabaron una pieza que había producido el más grande, el creador, arreglador, el ingeniero, el productor que todo lo ha hecho bien indiscutible la música llamado Quincy Jones

    Letra de la canción ‘Stomp!’ The Brothers Johnson

    Stepping out
    The weekend's open wide
    Fill it up, let's
    Blast the jams and ride

    While we're cruising
    Around in the street
    Listen up for the partying feet
    Slap me five, that's the place
    We've arrived, it's alive

    Everybody, take it to the top

    We're gonna stomp all night
    In the neighborhood
    Don't it feel all right
    We're gonna stomp all night
    Wanna party 'til the morning light

    Running, running, running

    The set is hot
    There's people wall to wall
    Old ones, young things
    Short ones standing tall

    So, grab the one with
    The smile on her face
    And hit the floor and
    Stay right on the case
    The heat is on and the funk
    Just won't leave us alone

    Everybody, take it to the top

    Stomp, step down in it
    Put your feet where
    You feel the fit

    Stomp, you don't want to quit
    Put your heel where
    You're feeling it

    Stomp, step down in it
    Put your feet where
    You feel the fit

    Stomp, you don't want to quit
    Put your heel where
    You're feeling it
    Take it to the top

    Stomp, step down in it
    Put your feet where
    You feel the fit

    Stomp, you don't want to quit
    Put your heel where
    You're feeling it...

