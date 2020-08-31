La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Stomp!’ The Brothers Johnson

Estrenamos nueva temporada en 'Herrera en COPE'con la canción del día de Carlos Herrera:‘Stomp!’The Brothers Johnson

“Es la historia de una canción…

Allá por los 70 dos hermanos que se habían dedicado mucho al rythm and blues, los hermanos Johnson grabaron una pieza que había producido el más grande, el creador, arreglador, el ingeniero, el productor que todo lo ha hecho bien indiscutible la música llamado Quincy Jones

Letra de la canción ‘Stomp!’ The Brothers Johnson

Stepping out

The weekend's open wide

Fill it up, let's

Blast the jams and ride

While we're cruising

Around in the street

Listen up for the partying feet

Slap me five, that's the place

We've arrived, it's alive

Everybody, take it to the top

We're gonna stomp all night

In the neighborhood

Don't it feel all right

We're gonna stomp all night

Wanna party 'til the morning light

Running, running, running

The set is hot

There's people wall to wall

Old ones, young things

Short ones standing tall

So, grab the one with

The smile on her face

And hit the floor and

Stay right on the case

The heat is on and the funk

Just won't leave us alone

Everybody, take it to the top

Stomp, step down in it

Put your feet where

You feel the fit

Stomp, you don't want to quit

Put your heel where

You're feeling it

Stomp, step down in it

Put your feet where

You feel the fit

Stomp, you don't want to quit

Put your heel where

You're feeling it

Take it to the top

Stomp, step down in it

Put your feet where

You feel the fit

Stomp, you don't want to quit

Put your heel where

You're feeling it...