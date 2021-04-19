La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Solsbury hill’ de Peter Gabriel

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Actualizado 08:59
La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Solsbury hill’ de Peter Gabriel.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Al final de los 90 Peter Gabriel abandonó el grupo ‘Genesis’ se llevaban no demasiado bien se subió a una colina de Solsbury allá en Somerset y reflexionó, vio la vida de otra manera, cambió fue una gran experiencia y montó esta canción ‘Solsbury hill’.
Mi corazón haciendo pum, pum, pum pum
Podéis quedaros con mis cosas, han venido para llevarme a casa…
Climbing up on Solsbury Hill
I could see the city light
Wind was blowing, time stood still
Eagle flew out of the night
He was something to observe
Came in close, I heard a voice
Standing stretching every nerve
Had to listen had no choice
I did not believe the information
(I) just had to trust imagination
My heart going boom boom boom
"Son, " he said "Grab your things,
I've come to take you home."
To keep in silence I resigned
My friends would think I was a nut
Turning water into wine
Open doors would soon be shut
So I went from day to day
Tho' my life was in a rut
"Till I thought of what I'd say
Which connection I should cut
I was feeling part of the scenery
I walked right out of the machinery
My heart going boom boom boom
"Hey" he said "Grab your things
I've come to take you home."
Back home
When illusion spin her net
I'm never where I want to be
And liberty she pirouette
When I think that I am free
Watched by empty silhouettes
Who close their eyes but still can see
No one taught them etiquette
I will show another me
Today I don't need a replacement
I'll tell them what the smile on my face meant
My heart going boom boom boom
"Hey" I said "You can keep my things,
They've come to take me home."
