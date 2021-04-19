La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Solsbury hill’ de Peter Gabriel

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Solsbury hill’ de Peter Gabriel.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Al final de los 90 Peter Gabriel abandonó el grupo ‘Genesis’ se llevaban no demasiado bien se subió a una colina de Solsbury allá en Somerset y reflexionó, vio la vida de otra manera, cambió fue una gran experiencia y montó esta canción ‘Solsbury hill’.

Mi corazón haciendo pum, pum, pum pum

Podéis quedaros con mis cosas, han venido para llevarme a casa…

Letra de la canción ‘Solsbury hill’ de Peter Gabriel

Climbing up on Solsbury Hill

I could see the city light

Wind was blowing, time stood still

Eagle flew out of the night

He was something to observe

Came in close, I heard a voice

Standing stretching every nerve

Had to listen had no choice

I did not believe the information

(I) just had to trust imagination

My heart going boom boom boom

"Son, " he said "Grab your things,

I've come to take you home."

To keep in silence I resigned

My friends would think I was a nut

Turning water into wine

Open doors would soon be shut

So I went from day to day

Tho' my life was in a rut

"Till I thought of what I'd say

Which connection I should cut

I was feeling part of the scenery

I walked right out of the machinery

My heart going boom boom boom

"Hey" he said "Grab your things

I've come to take you home."

Back home

When illusion spin her net

I'm never where I want to be

And liberty she pirouette

When I think that I am free

Watched by empty silhouettes

Who close their eyes but still can see

No one taught them etiquette

I will show another me

Today I don't need a replacement

I'll tell them what the smile on my face meant

My heart going boom boom boom

"Hey" I said "You can keep my things,

They've come to take me home."