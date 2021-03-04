COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: 'Mambo No. 5' de Lou Bega

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Mambo No. 5’ de Lou Bega.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    El cubano Dámaso Pérez Prado compuso en el 49 este ‘Mambo número 5’, pero en el año 99 un músico alemán afincado en Miami, Lou Bega, hizo de esta versión número uno en el mundo. Así que hágame el favor y báilemelo si es tan amable.

    Letra de la canción ‘Mambo No. 5’ de Lou Bega

    Ladies and gentlemen, this is Mambo Number Five

    One, two, three, four, five
    Everybody in the car, so come on, let's ride
    To the liquor store around the corner
    The boys say they want some gin and juice
    But I really don't wanna
    Beer bust like I had last week
    I must stay deep because talk is cheap

    I like Angela, Pamela, Sandra and Rita
    And as I continue you know they getting sweeter
    So what can I do? I really beg you, my Lord
    To me is flirting it's just like sport, anything fly
    It's all good, let me dump it, please set in the trumpet

    A little bit of Monica in my life
    A little bit of Erica by my side
    A little bit of Rita is all I need
    A little bit of Tina is what I see
    A little bit of Sandra in the sun
    A little bit of Mary all night long
    A little bit of Jessica, here I am
    A little bit of you makes me your man

    Mambo Number Five

    Jump up and down and move it all around
    Shake your head to the sound
    Put your hand on the ground
    Take one step left and one step right
    One to the front and one to the side
    Clap your hand once and clap your hands twice
    And if it looks like this then you doing it right

    A little bit of Monica in my life
    A little bit of Erica by my side
    A little bit of Rita is all I need
    A little bit of Tina is what I see
    A little bit of Sandra in the sun
    A little bit of Mary all night long
    A little bit of Jessica, here I am
    A little bit of you makes me your man

    Trumpet, the trumpet
    Mambo Number Five

    A little bit of Monica in my life
    A little bit of Erica by my side
    A little bit of Rita is all I need
    A little bit of Tina is what I see
    A little bit of Sandra in the sun
    A little bit of Mary all night long
    A little bit of Jessica, here I am
    A little bit of you makes me your man

    I do all to fall in love with a girl like you
    'Cause you can't run and you can't hide
    You and me gonna touch the sky

    Mambo Number Five

