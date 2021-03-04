La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Mambo No. 5’ de Lou Bega

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Tiempo de lectura: 2Actualizado 10:47
La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Mambo No. 5’ de Lou Bega.
“Es la historia de una canción…
El cubano Dámaso Pérez Prado compuso en el 49 este ‘Mambo número 5’, pero en el año 99 un músico alemán afincado en Miami, Lou Bega, hizo de esta versión número uno en el mundo. Así que hágame el favor y báilemelo si es tan amable.
Ladies and gentlemen, this is Mambo Number Five
One, two, three, four, five
Everybody in the car, so come on, let's ride
To the liquor store around the corner
The boys say they want some gin and juice
But I really don't wanna
Beer bust like I had last week
I must stay deep because talk is cheap
I like Angela, Pamela, Sandra and Rita
And as I continue you know they getting sweeter
So what can I do? I really beg you, my Lord
To me is flirting it's just like sport, anything fly
It's all good, let me dump it, please set in the trumpet
A little bit of Monica in my life
A little bit of Erica by my side
A little bit of Rita is all I need
A little bit of Tina is what I see
A little bit of Sandra in the sun
A little bit of Mary all night long
A little bit of Jessica, here I am
A little bit of you makes me your man
Mambo Number Five
Jump up and down and move it all around
Shake your head to the sound
Put your hand on the ground
Take one step left and one step right
One to the front and one to the side
Clap your hand once and clap your hands twice
And if it looks like this then you doing it right
A little bit of Monica in my life
A little bit of Erica by my side
A little bit of Rita is all I need
A little bit of Tina is what I see
A little bit of Sandra in the sun
A little bit of Mary all night long
A little bit of Jessica, here I am
A little bit of you makes me your man
Trumpet, the trumpet
Mambo Number Five
A little bit of Monica in my life
A little bit of Erica by my side
A little bit of Rita is all I need
A little bit of Tina is what I see
A little bit of Sandra in the sun
A little bit of Mary all night long
A little bit of Jessica, here I am
A little bit of you makes me your man
I do all to fall in love with a girl like you
'Cause you can't run and you can't hide
You and me gonna touch the sky
Mambo Number Five
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Gold’ de Spandau Ballet
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Light my fire’ de José Feliciano
En directo 2