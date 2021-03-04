La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Mambo No. 5’ de Lou Bega

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Mambo No. 5’ de Lou Bega.

“Es la historia de una canción…

El cubano Dámaso Pérez Prado compuso en el 49 este ‘Mambo número 5’, pero en el año 99 un músico alemán afincado en Miami, Lou Bega, hizo de esta versión número uno en el mundo. Así que hágame el favor y báilemelo si es tan amable.

Letra de la canción ‘Mambo No. 5’ de Lou Bega

Ladies and gentlemen, this is Mambo Number Five

One, two, three, four, five

Everybody in the car, so come on, let's ride

To the liquor store around the corner

The boys say they want some gin and juice

But I really don't wanna

Beer bust like I had last week

I must stay deep because talk is cheap

I like Angela, Pamela, Sandra and Rita

And as I continue you know they getting sweeter

So what can I do? I really beg you, my Lord

To me is flirting it's just like sport, anything fly

It's all good, let me dump it, please set in the trumpet

A little bit of Monica in my life

A little bit of Erica by my side

A little bit of Rita is all I need

A little bit of Tina is what I see

A little bit of Sandra in the sun

A little bit of Mary all night long

A little bit of Jessica, here I am

A little bit of you makes me your man

Mambo Number Five

Jump up and down and move it all around

Shake your head to the sound

Put your hand on the ground

Take one step left and one step right

One to the front and one to the side

Clap your hand once and clap your hands twice

And if it looks like this then you doing it right

A little bit of Monica in my life

A little bit of Erica by my side

A little bit of Rita is all I need

A little bit of Tina is what I see

A little bit of Sandra in the sun

A little bit of Mary all night long

A little bit of Jessica, here I am

A little bit of you makes me your man

Trumpet, the trumpet

Mambo Number Five

A little bit of Monica in my life

A little bit of Erica by my side

A little bit of Rita is all I need

A little bit of Tina is what I see

A little bit of Sandra in the sun

A little bit of Mary all night long

A little bit of Jessica, here I am

A little bit of you makes me your man

I do all to fall in love with a girl like you

'Cause you can't run and you can't hide

You and me gonna touch the sky

Mambo Number Five

