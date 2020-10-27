COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    Audio

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Leaving on a jet plane’ de Peter & Paul & Mary

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    Tiempo de lectura: 2Actualizado 07:57

    Amanecemos esta mañana a ritmo de folk en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Leaving on a jet plane’ de Peter & Paul & Mary

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    En el año 66 John Denver compuso esta hermosa melodía que ha sido versionada por tantísima gente, incluidos también los progres por excelencia de la canción folk norteamericana, deliciosos ellos por cierto.

    Escuchen como ‘Volamos en un jet’ (‘Leaving on a jet plane’) con Peter& Paul & Mary.

    Así que bésame y sonríeme

    Dime que me esperaras

    Abrázame como si nunca fueras a dejarme ir

    Porque me marcho en un avión

    Y no sé cuándo volveré de nuevo…”

    Letra de la canción Leaving on a jet plane de Peter & Paul & Mary

    All my bags are packed,
    I'm ready to go
    I'm standing here outside your door
    I hate to wake you up to say goodbye

    But the dawn is breakin'
    It's early morn
    The taxi's waitin'
    He's blowin' his horn
    Already I'm so lonesome
    I could cry

    So kiss me and smile for me
    Tell me that you'll wait for me
    Hold me like you'll never let me go
    I'm leavin' on a jet plane
    I Don't know when I'll be back again
    Oh, babe, I hate to go

    There's so many times I've let you down
    So many times I've played around
    I tell you now, they don't mean a thing

    Every place I go, I'll think of you
    Every song I sing, I'll sing for you
    When I come back, I'll wear your wedding ring

    So kiss me and smile for me
    Tell me that you'll wait for me
    Hold me like you'll never let me go
    I'm leavin' on a jet plane
    I Don't know when I'll be back again
    Oh, babe, I hate to go

    Now the time has come to leave you
    One more time
    Let me kiss you
    Then close your eyes
    I'll be on my way

    Dream about the days to come
    When I won't have to leave alone
    About the times, I won't have to say

    Kiss me and smile for me
    Tell me that you'll wait for me
    Hold me like you'll never let me go
    I'm leavin' on a jet plane
    I don't know when I'll be back again
    Leavin' on a jet plane
    I don't know when I'll be back again
    Leavin' on a jet plane
    I don't know when I'll be back again
    Oh babe I hate to go

    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    Lo más compartido

    Lo último

    Lo más visto

    Lo más escuchado

    Lo último

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados