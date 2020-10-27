La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Leaving on a jet plane’ de Peter & Paul & Mary

Amanecemos esta mañana a ritmo de folk en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Leaving on a jet plane’ de Peter & Paul & Mary

“Es la historia de una canción…

En el año 66 John Denver compuso esta hermosa melodía que ha sido versionada por tantísima gente, incluidos también los progres por excelencia de la canción folk norteamericana, deliciosos ellos por cierto.

Escuchen como ‘Volamos en un jet’ (‘Leaving on a jet plane’) con Peter& Paul & Mary.

Así que bésame y sonríeme

Dime que me esperaras

Abrázame como si nunca fueras a dejarme ir

Porque me marcho en un avión

Y no sé cuándo volveré de nuevo…”

Letra de la canción Leaving on a jet plane de Peter & Paul & Mary

All my bags are packed,

I'm ready to go

I'm standing here outside your door

I hate to wake you up to say goodbye

But the dawn is breakin'

It's early morn

The taxi's waitin'

He's blowin' his horn

Already I'm so lonesome

I could cry

So kiss me and smile for me

Tell me that you'll wait for me

Hold me like you'll never let me go

I'm leavin' on a jet plane

I Don't know when I'll be back again

Oh, babe, I hate to go

There's so many times I've let you down

So many times I've played around

I tell you now, they don't mean a thing

Every place I go, I'll think of you

Every song I sing, I'll sing for you

When I come back, I'll wear your wedding ring

So kiss me and smile for me

Tell me that you'll wait for me

Hold me like you'll never let me go

I'm leavin' on a jet plane

I Don't know when I'll be back again

Oh, babe, I hate to go

Now the time has come to leave you

One more time

Let me kiss you

Then close your eyes

I'll be on my way

Dream about the days to come

When I won't have to leave alone

About the times, I won't have to say

Kiss me and smile for me

Tell me that you'll wait for me

Hold me like you'll never let me go

I'm leavin' on a jet plane

I don't know when I'll be back again

Leavin' on a jet plane

I don't know when I'll be back again

Leavin' on a jet plane

I don't know when I'll be back again

Oh babe I hate to go