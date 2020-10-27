La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Leaving on a jet plane’ de Peter & Paul & Mary

Herrera en COPE
Amanecemos esta mañana a ritmo de folk en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Leaving on a jet plane’ de Peter & Paul & Mary
“Es la historia de una canción…
En el año 66 John Denver compuso esta hermosa melodía que ha sido versionada por tantísima gente, incluidos también los progres por excelencia de la canción folk norteamericana, deliciosos ellos por cierto.
Escuchen como ‘Volamos en un jet’ (‘Leaving on a jet plane’) con Peter& Paul & Mary.
Así que bésame y sonríeme
Dime que me esperaras
Abrázame como si nunca fueras a dejarme ir
Porque me marcho en un avión
Y no sé cuándo volveré de nuevo…”
All my bags are packed,
I'm ready to go
I'm standing here outside your door
I hate to wake you up to say goodbye
But the dawn is breakin'
It's early morn
The taxi's waitin'
He's blowin' his horn
Already I'm so lonesome
I could cry
So kiss me and smile for me
Tell me that you'll wait for me
Hold me like you'll never let me go
I'm leavin' on a jet plane
I Don't know when I'll be back again
Oh, babe, I hate to go
There's so many times I've let you down
So many times I've played around
I tell you now, they don't mean a thing
Every place I go, I'll think of you
Every song I sing, I'll sing for you
When I come back, I'll wear your wedding ring
So kiss me and smile for me
Tell me that you'll wait for me
Hold me like you'll never let me go
I'm leavin' on a jet plane
I Don't know when I'll be back again
Oh, babe, I hate to go
Now the time has come to leave you
One more time
Let me kiss you
Then close your eyes
I'll be on my way
Dream about the days to come
When I won't have to leave alone
About the times, I won't have to say
Kiss me and smile for me
Tell me that you'll wait for me
Hold me like you'll never let me go
I'm leavin' on a jet plane
I don't know when I'll be back again
Leavin' on a jet plane
I don't know when I'll be back again
Leavin' on a jet plane
I don't know when I'll be back again
Oh babe I hate to go
