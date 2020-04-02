La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I’ve got you under my skin’ de Carly Simon

Este jueves para una de las canciones para el confinamiento, un clásico en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘I’ve got you under my skin’ de Carly Simon.

“Es la historia de una canción…

'I’ve got you under my skin’ (‘Te tengo bajo mi piel’) es una canción de Cole Porter que compuso en el año 36 para un musical y que 10 años después Frank Sinatra canto dándole el sello definitivo.

Hoy me he traído la versión de la muy querida Carly Simon, muy popular desde aquel ‘You are so vain’ (‘Tú eres tan creído’), de los años 70 ¡Haaayyyyyyyy…!, bajo mi piel querida Carly.

Y es que te llevo bajo mi piel

Te tengo profundamente en el corazón de mi

Tan profundo de mi corazón

Que realmente eres parte mía..."

Letra de la canción ‘I’ve got you under my skin’ de Carly Simon

I've got you under my skin

I've got you deep in the heart of me

So deep in my heart

You're really a part of me

I've got you under my skin

I tried so not to give in

I said to myself this affair

Never will go so well

So why should I try to resist

When baby I know so well

That I've got you under my skin

I'd sacrifice anything

Come what might

For the sake of having you near

In spite of a warning voice

That comes in the night

And repeats and repeats in my ear

Don't you know little fool

You never can win

Use your mentality

Wake up to reality

But each time that I do

Just the thought of you

Makes me stop before I begin

'Cause I've got you under my skin

I'd sacrifice anything

Come what might

For the sake of having you near

In spite of the warning voice

That comes in the night

And repeats how it yells, in my ear

Don't you know little fool

You never can win

Why not use your mentality

Wake up to reality

Well each time that I do

Just the thought of you

Makes me stop before I begin

'Cause I've got you under my skin

'Cause I've got you under my skin

Yeah, I've got you under my skin

Sho' nuf I do baby, sho' nuf I do

LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘The fool on the hill’ de Sérgio Mendes & Brasil’66

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Walk between raindrops’ de Donald Fagen