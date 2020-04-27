La canción del día de Herrera: ‘A horse with no name’ de America

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Tiempo de lectura: 2Actualizado 09:28
Amanecemos una nueva semana confinados con una hermosa melodía en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘A horse with no name’ de America.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Aquella canción que un grupo de dos americanos y británicos compusieron, estando todavía en Gran Bretaña, y fue un éxito en el mundo. La soledad de un jinete y un caballo que no tenía nombre, canción que resultó un tanto polémica pero indudablemente hermosa y que hoy viene a nuestro rescate en el confinamiento
Han pasado 48 años desde que se compuso y se grabó esta canción. 48 años que es toda una vida y sigue la canción ‘Un caballo sin nombre’ igual de hermosa y de viva.
On the first part of the journey
I was looking at all the life
There were plants and birds and rocks and things
There was sand and hills and rings
The first thing I met was a fly with a buzz
And the sky with no clouds
The heat was hot and the ground was dry
But the air was full of sound
I've been through the desert on a horse with no name
It felt good to be out of the rain
In the desert you can remember your name
'Cause there ain't no one for to give you no pain
La, la
After two days in the desert sun
My skin began to turn red
After three days in the desert fun
I was looking at a river bed
And the story it told of a river that flowed
Made me sad to think it was dead
You see I've been through the desert on a horse with no name
It felt good to be out of the rain
In the desert you can remember your name
'Cause there ain't no one for to give you no pain
La, la
After nine days I let the horse run free
'Cause the desert had turned to sea
There were plants and birds and rocks and things
there was sand and hills and rings
The ocean is a desert with it's life underground
And a perfect disguise above
Under the cities lies a heart made of ground
But the humans will give no love
You see I've been through the desert on a horse with no name
It felt good to be out of the rain
In the desert you can remember your name
'Cause there ain't no one for to give you no pain
La, la
En directo