La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I’m so glad that I'm a woman’ de Love Unlimited

Empezamos la semana con un homenaje a las mujeres en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘I’m so glad that I'm a woman’ de Love Unlimited.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Allá por el 79, otra vez Barry White con su Love Unlimited que era un grupo de tres señoritas maravillosas, dio un toque de rythm and blues con este himno a las mujeres que es ideal para bailarlo ahora poco antes de las 7.

Letra de la canción ‘I’m so glad that I'm a woman’ de Love Unlimited

In the morning when I wake up

As I comb my hair

I can hear my daddy saying

It's a big big world out there

While putting on my make-up

His words clinger in the air

Just use much love I gave you

That you can make it anyway

I'm so glad that I'm a woman

And know I wouldn't trade

I know I got it made 'cause

We are the life line of mankind

And now is the time for me

Life is such a challange

Live it day by day

You never know what's gonna happen

A what might come you way

Just stop and think about it

There is nothing we can do

We can live without us

And we can't live without them too

I'm so glad that I'm a woman (So glad)

And know I wouldn't trade

I know I've got it made 'cause

We are the life line of mankind

And now is my time

Yes now is my time

I'm so glad I'm a woman (So glad)

And you know what? I wouldn't trade

I know I've got it made 'cause

I'm the life line of mankind

And now is my time

Yes now is my time

I'm so glad I'm a woman (So glad)

You know what? I wouldn't trade

I know I've got it made 'cause

I'm the life line of mankind

And now is my time

Yes now is my time

I'm so glad I'm a woman

You know I wouldn't trade

I know I've got it made

I'm so glad I'm a woman

You know I wouldn't trade

I know I've got it made

I'm so glad I'm a woman

You know I wouldn't trade

I know I've got it made

I'm so glad I'm a woman

You know I wouldn't trade

I know I've got it made

I'm so glad I'm a woman

You know I wouldn't trade

I know I've got it made