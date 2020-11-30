La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I’m so glad that I'm a woman’ de Love Unlimited

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Tiempo de lectura: 2Actualizado 08:07
Empezamos la semana con un homenaje a las mujeres en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘I’m so glad that I'm a woman’ de Love Unlimited.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Allá por el 79, otra vez Barry White con su Love Unlimited que era un grupo de tres señoritas maravillosas, dio un toque de rythm and blues con este himno a las mujeres que es ideal para bailarlo ahora poco antes de las 7.
In the morning when I wake up
As I comb my hair
I can hear my daddy saying
It's a big big world out there
While putting on my make-up
His words clinger in the air
Just use much love I gave you
That you can make it anyway
I'm so glad that I'm a woman
And know I wouldn't trade
I know I got it made 'cause
We are the life line of mankind
And now is the time for me
Life is such a challange
Live it day by day
You never know what's gonna happen
A what might come you way
Just stop and think about it
There is nothing we can do
We can live without us
And we can't live without them too
I'm so glad that I'm a woman (So glad)
And know I wouldn't trade
I know I've got it made 'cause
We are the life line of mankind
And now is my time
Yes now is my time
I'm so glad I'm a woman (So glad)
And you know what? I wouldn't trade
I know I've got it made 'cause
I'm the life line of mankind
And now is my time
Yes now is my time
I'm so glad I'm a woman (So glad)
You know what? I wouldn't trade
I know I've got it made 'cause
I'm the life line of mankind
And now is my time
Yes now is my time
I'm so glad I'm a woman
You know I wouldn't trade
I know I've got it made
I'm so glad I'm a woman
You know I wouldn't trade
I know I've got it made
I'm so glad I'm a woman
You know I wouldn't trade
I know I've got it made
I'm so glad I'm a woman
You know I wouldn't trade
I know I've got it made
I'm so glad I'm a woman
You know I wouldn't trade
I know I've got it made
En directo