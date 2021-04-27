La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Fool’ (If you think it’s over) de Chris Rea

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Tiempo de lectura: 1Actualizado 08:19
La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Fool’ de Chris Rea.
“Es la historia de una canción…
En 1978 el cantautor británico Chris Rea, un artista del pop-rock con su voz rota y su guitarra slide creó esta canción tan del gusto de una mañana de martes ‘Fool’.
Dyin' flame, you're free again
Who could love, do that to you
All dressed in black, he won't be comin' back
Look, save your tears
Got years and years
The pains of seventeen's
Unreal they're only dreams
Save your cryin' for the day
Fool if you think it's over
'Cause you said goodbye
Fool if you think it's over
I'll tell you why
New born eyes always cry with pain
At the first look at the mornin' sun
Fool if you think it's over
It's just begun
Miss Teenage Dream, such a tragic scene
He knocked your crown and ran away
First wound of pride, and how you cried and cried
But save your tears, got years and years
Fool if you think it's over
'Cause you said goodbye
Fool if you think it's over
I'll tell you why
I'll buy you first good wine
We'll have a real good time
Save your cryin' for the day
That may not come
But anyone who had to pay
Would laugh at you and say
Fool if you think it's over
'Cause you said goodbye
Fool if you think it's over
I'll tell you why
New born eyes always cry with pain
At the first
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘We just disagree’ de Dave Mason
En directo