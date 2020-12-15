COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    Audio

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Fanny (Be tender with my love)' de Bee Gees

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    Tiempo de lectura: 2Actualizado 08:04

    Empezamos la mañana del martes recordando a uno de los grandes grupos en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Fanny (Be tender with my love)’ deBee Gees.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Acaba de aparecer ya en diversas plataformas la película sobre la historia de los Bee Gees, ese trío monumental de la música, en todos los años y en todos los momentos y estilos en los que ha funcionado.

    Particularmente quiero quedarme con esta canción que representa o simboliza el renacimiento allá por la mitad de los setenta cuando ellos se van a vivir y a trabajar a Miami y con aquel disco llamado 'Main Course' son capaces de cambiar y revolucionar muchas cosas con canciones como está dedicada a 'Fanny' que era la muchacha que limpiaba los estudios 'Criteria'donde ellos grababan

    El año en el que los Bee Gees, BarryRobin esencialmente descubrieron la utilización del falsete para diversos planos vocales y armonías diferentes. Revolucionaron el mundo, las cosas como son.

    Letra de la canción ‘Fanny’ (Be tender with my love) de Bee Gees

    First I rise, then I fall
    Seems like you don't want the love
    Of this man at all
    And it's sure been a lonely time
    Right up to the time I met you
    So if you take a love like mine (ooh)

    Be tender with my love
    You know how easy it is to hurt me
    Fanny, be tender with my love
    'Cause it's all that I've got
    And my love won't desert me

    So you say to yourself, boy
    You're out of your brain
    Do you think I'm gonna stand here
    All night in the rain?
    And it's the start of a love affair
    The moment when I first met you
    And if you want I'll take you there (ooh)

    Be tender with my love
    You know how easy it is to break me
    Fanny, be tender with my love
    'Cause it's all that I've got
    And my love won't forsake me (ooh)

    With my love
    Our love will seal it together
    Oh, with our love
    You made a promise
    You'll always love me forever

    Be tender with my love
    You know how easy it is to break me
    Fanny, be tender with my love
    'Cause it's all that I've got
    And my love won't forsake me

    Be tender with my love
    You know how easy it is to hurt me
    Fanny, be tender with my love
    'Cause it's all that I've got
    And my love won't forsake me

    Be tender with my love
    You know how easy it is to hurt me
    Fanny, be tender with my love
    'Cause it's all that I've got
    And my love won't desert me

    Be tender with my love
    You know how easy it is to break me
    Fanny, be tender with my love
    'Cause it's all that I've got
    And my love won't desert me

    Be tender with my love
    You know how easy it is to hurt me
    Fanny, be tender with my love

    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    Lo más compartido

    Lo último

    Lo más visto

    Lo más escuchado

    Lo último

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados