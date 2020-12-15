La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Fanny (Be tender with my love)' de Bee Gees

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Empezamos la mañana del martes recordando a uno de los grandes grupos en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Fanny (Be tender with my love)’ deBee Gees.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Acaba de aparecer ya en diversas plataformas la película sobre la historia de los Bee Gees, ese trío monumental de la música, en todos los años y en todos los momentos y estilos en los que ha funcionado.
Particularmente quiero quedarme con esta canción que representa o simboliza el renacimiento allá por la mitad de los setenta cuando ellos se van a vivir y a trabajar a Miami y con aquel disco llamado 'Main Course' son capaces de cambiar y revolucionar muchas cosas con canciones como está dedicada a 'Fanny' que era la muchacha que limpiaba los estudios 'Criteria'donde ellos grababan
El año en el que los Bee Gees, BarryRobin esencialmente descubrieron la utilización del falsete para diversos planos vocales y armonías diferentes. Revolucionaron el mundo, las cosas como son.
First I rise, then I fall
Seems like you don't want the love
Of this man at all
And it's sure been a lonely time
Right up to the time I met you
So if you take a love like mine (ooh)
Be tender with my love
You know how easy it is to hurt me
Fanny, be tender with my love
'Cause it's all that I've got
And my love won't desert me
So you say to yourself, boy
You're out of your brain
Do you think I'm gonna stand here
All night in the rain?
And it's the start of a love affair
The moment when I first met you
And if you want I'll take you there (ooh)
Be tender with my love
You know how easy it is to break me
Fanny, be tender with my love
'Cause it's all that I've got
And my love won't forsake me (ooh)
With my love
Our love will seal it together
Oh, with our love
You made a promise
You'll always love me forever
Be tender with my love
You know how easy it is to break me
Fanny, be tender with my love
'Cause it's all that I've got
And my love won't forsake me
Be tender with my love
You know how easy it is to hurt me
Fanny, be tender with my love
'Cause it's all that I've got
And my love won't forsake me
Be tender with my love
You know how easy it is to hurt me
Fanny, be tender with my love
'Cause it's all that I've got
And my love won't desert me
Be tender with my love
You know how easy it is to break me
Fanny, be tender with my love
'Cause it's all that I've got
And my love won't desert me
Be tender with my love
You know how easy it is to hurt me
Fanny, be tender with my love
