La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Dignity’ de Deacon Blue

Recordamos lo que para muchos es un himno de los 80 en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Dignity’ de Deacon Blue.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Es un grupo se fundó al final de los 80 pero grabó una primera canción que es una de las canciones de la década y buena parte de los 90 y sigue hasta nuestros días.

Es una banda escocesa llamada Deacon Blue que le gusta por cierto mucho a ‘El Pulpo’ y desde aquí se la envío con cariño: ‘Dignity’.

Qué bueno sería e estar aquí algún día en un barco llamado ‘Dignity’ (dignidad)

Configúralo, configúralo, configúralo…

Letra de la canción ‘Dignity’ de Deacon Blue

There's a man I meet

Walks up our street

He's a worker for the council

Has been twenty years

And he takes no lip off nobody

And litter off the gutter

Puts it in a bag

And never thinks to mutter

And he packs his lunch in a Sunblest bag

The children call him Bogie

He never lets on

But I know 'cause he once told me

He let me know a secret

About the money in his kitty

He's gonna buy a dinghy

Gonna call her Dignity

And I'll sail her up the west coast

Through villages and towns

I'll be on my holidays

They'll be doing their rounds

They'll ask me how I got her I'll say

I saved my money

They'll say isn't she pretty

That ship called Dignity

And I'm telling this story

In a faraway scene

Sipping down Raki

And reading Maynard Keynes

And I'm thinking about home

And all that means

And a place in the winter

For Dignity

And I'll sail her up the west coast

Through villages and towns

I'll be on my holidays

They'll be doing their rounds

They'll ask me how I got her I'll say

I saved my money

They'll say isn't she pretty

That ship called Dignity

Set it up set it up set it up set it up set it up set it up

Yeah set it up again set it up again set it up again set it up again

Set it up set it up set it up set it up set it up set it up

Yeah set it up again set it up again set it up again set it up again

And I'm thinking about home

And I'm thinking about faith

And I'm thinking about work

And I'm thinking

How good it would be

To be here some day

On a ship called Dignity

A ship called Dignity

That ship

LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

