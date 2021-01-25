La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I call your name’ de Willy Deville y Mark Knopfler

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Empezamos una nueva semana escuchando a dos genios juntos en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘I call your name’ de Willy Deville y Mark Knopfler.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Le confesaré en esta historia de una de una canción que Willy Deville es uno de mis artistas favoritos. Él había grabado una canción llamada a’I call your name’ (‘Digo tu nombre’) digo tu nombre y un buen día la mujer de Mark Knopfler a finales de los 80 le dijo a Knopfler, “Knopfler tú nunca cántaras como Willy Deville pero Willy Deville jamás tocará la guitarra como tú. ¿Por qué no os juntáis y hacéis cosas”?”.
Y lo hicieron, se juntaron, y reversionaron esta canción y surgió esta maravilla
Digo tu nombre y no sé cuánto tiempo más deberé estar esperándote
All through the night, the morning's the same as the evening
Day after day, when will these feelings leave me?
I'm lonely through my life.
I know it's not right but we were made for each other
These feelings remain, must I go on without you?
Lonely through my life
Can this go on forever?
Must this go on forever?
I call your name, I call your name
And still I get no answer, and still I get no answer.
In the shadows of night that someone brought us together
We only kissed once, the kiss that made me forever
Lonely through my life.
They say I've no shame but I can't help but show it
As time passes by, waiting for you to take notice
Lonely through my life
Will I wait how much longer?
Should I wait how much longer?
I call your name, and I call your name
While I wait how much longer, should I wait how much longer?
I call your name, I call your name
While I wait how much longer, must I wait how much longer?
I call your name yeah, I call your name
Must I wait how much longer and still I get no answer.
