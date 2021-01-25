COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    Audio

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I call your name’ de Willy Deville y Mark Knopfler

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este lunes

    Tiempo de lectura: 2Actualizado 08:00

    Empezamos una nueva semana escuchando a dos genios juntos en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘I call your name’ de Willy Deville y Mark Knopfler.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Le confesaré en esta historia de una de una canción que Willy Deville es uno de mis artistas favoritos. Él había grabado una canción llamada a’I call your name’ (‘Digo tu nombre’) digo tu nombre y un buen día la mujer de Mark Knopfler a finales de los 80 le dijo a Knopfler, “Knopfler tú nunca cántaras como Willy Deville pero Willy Deville jamás tocará la guitarra como tú. ¿Por qué no os juntáis y hacéis cosas”?”.

    Y lo hicieron, se juntaron, y reversionaron esta canción y surgió esta maravilla

    Digo tu nombre y no sé cuánto tiempo más deberé estar esperándote

    Letra de la canción ‘I call your name’ de Willy Deville y Mark Knopfler

    All through the night, the morning's the same as the evening
    Day after day, when will these feelings leave me?
    I'm lonely through my life.

    I know it's not right but we were made for each other
    These feelings remain, must I go on without you?
    Lonely through my life
    Can this go on forever?
    Must this go on forever?

    I call your name, I call your name
    And still I get no answer, and still I get no answer.

    In the shadows of night that someone brought us together
    We only kissed once, the kiss that made me forever
    Lonely through my life.

    They say I've no shame but I can't help but show it
    As time passes by, waiting for you to take notice
    Lonely through my life
    Will I wait how much longer?
    Should I wait how much longer?

    I call your name, and I call your name
    While I wait how much longer, should I wait how much longer?

    I call your name, I call your name
    While I wait how much longer, must I wait how much longer?

    I call your name yeah, I call your name
    Must I wait how much longer and still I get no answer.

    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    Lo más compartido

    Lo último

    Lo más visto

    Lo más escuchado

    Lo último

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados