    La canción del día de Herrera: "You're The First, The Last, My Everything" de Michael Bublé

    Tiempo de lectura: 1Actualizado 08:04

    Es la historia de una canción... Aparece nuevo disco de Michael Bublé y en ese disco, ¿saben ustedes? Qué versión hace el canadiense de uno de los grandes éxitos de Barry White, "You're The First, The Last, My Everything".


    Letra de "You're The First, The Last, My Everything" de Barry White por Michael Bublé

    We got it together didn't we?
    We've definitely got our thing together, don't we baby?
    Isn't that nice?
    I mean, really, when you really sit and think about it
    Isn't it really, really nice?
    I can easily feel myself slipping more and more ways
    That super world of my own
    Nobody but you and me
    We've got it together baby
    Ahh, the first, my last, my everything
    And the answer to all my dreams
    You're my sun, my moon, my guiding star
    My kind of wonderful, that's what you are
    I know there's only, only one like you
    There's no way, they could have made two
    You're all I'm living for
    Your love I'll keep for evermore
    You're the first, you're the last, my everything
    In you, I've found so many things
    A love so new only you could bring
    Can't you see if you
    You make me feel this way
    You're like a first morning dew

    On a brand new day

    I see so many ways that I
    Can love you, 'til the day I die
    You're my reality, yet I'm lost in a dream
    You're the first, the last, my everything
    I know there's only, only one like you
    There's no way they could have made two
    Girl you're my reality
    But I'm lost in a dream
    You're the first, you're the last, my everything
    You and me baby
    Just you and me
    Ya you are the first, the last
    My everything


