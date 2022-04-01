La canción del día de Herrera: "You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine" de Mario Biondi

Historia de una canción...El siciliano Mario Biondi aparece con un nuevo disco y dentro de ese disco una versión de aquel inolvidable "You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine" que cantaba Lou Rawls. En la voz de Biondi esto cobra una fuerza impresionante

Letra de "You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine"

You'll never find another love like mine

You'll never find, as long as you live

Someone who loves you tender like I do

You'll never find, no matter where you search

Someone who cares about you the way I do

Whoa, I'm not braggin' on myself, baby

But I'm the one who loves you and there's no one else

No one else

You'll never find, I'll take the end of all time

Someone to understand you like I do

You'll never find the rhythm, the rhyme

All the magic we shared, just us two

Whoa, I'm not tryin' to make you stay, baby

But I know somehow, some day, some way

you're gonna miss my lovin'

(You're gonna miss my lovin') you're gonna miss my lovin'

(You're gonna miss my lovin') you're gonna miss my love

(Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh) yeah

you're gonna miss my lovin'

(You're gonna miss my lovin') you're gonna miss my lovin'

(You're gonna miss my lovin') you're gonna miss my love

(Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)

(Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)

You'll never find another love like mine

Someone who needs you like I do

You'll never see what you've found in me

You'll keep searching and searching your whole life through

Whoa, I don't wish you no bad luck, baby

But there's no if's, it's, but's or maybe's

you're gonna miss my lovin'

(You're gonna miss my lovin') you're gonna miss, you're gonna miss

(You're gonna miss my lovin') you're gonna miss my love

(Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh) yeah, ah

whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa

(You're gonna miss my lovin') you're gonna miss my lovin'

(You're gonna miss my lovin') you're gonna miss my love

(Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)

you're gonna miss my love

(Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh) you're gonna miss my love

(Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)

(Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)