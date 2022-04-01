La canción del día de Herrera: "You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine" de Mario Biondi

Historia de una canción...El siciliano Mario Biondi aparece con un nuevo disco y dentro de ese disco una versión de aquel inolvidable "You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine" que cantaba Lou Rawls. En la voz de Biondi esto cobra una fuerza impresionante
Letra de "You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine"
You'll never find another love like mine
You'll never find, as long as you live
Someone who loves you tender like I do
You'll never find, no matter where you search
Someone who cares about you the way I do
Whoa, I'm not braggin' on myself, baby
But I'm the one who loves you and there's no one else
No one else
You'll never find, I'll take the end of all time
Someone to understand you like I do
You'll never find the rhythm, the rhyme
All the magic we shared, just us two
Whoa, I'm not tryin' to make you stay, baby
But I know somehow, some day, some way
you're gonna miss my lovin'
(You're gonna miss my lovin') you're gonna miss my lovin'
(You're gonna miss my lovin') you're gonna miss my love
(Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh) yeah
you're gonna miss my lovin'
(You're gonna miss my lovin') you're gonna miss my lovin'
(You're gonna miss my lovin') you're gonna miss my love
(Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)
(Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)
You'll never find another love like mine
Someone who needs you like I do
You'll never see what you've found in me
You'll keep searching and searching your whole life through
Whoa, I don't wish you no bad luck, baby
But there's no if's, it's, but's or maybe's
you're gonna miss my lovin'
(You're gonna miss my lovin') you're gonna miss, you're gonna miss
(You're gonna miss my lovin') you're gonna miss my love
(Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh) yeah, ah
whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa
(You're gonna miss my lovin') you're gonna miss my lovin'
(You're gonna miss my lovin') you're gonna miss my love
(Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)
you're gonna miss my love
(Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh) you're gonna miss my love
(Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)
(Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)