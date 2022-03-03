COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: "It's Just The Sun" de Don McLean

    Es la historia de una canción... Era 1978 y en Nashville, el grandioso Don McLean grabó un disco imprescindible que era el "Greatest Hits Live!" , en ese disco había una canción que hablaba del sol, bueno "Solo ese Sol" y ese "It's Just The Sun" es una maravilla para hoy.

    Letra de "It's Just The Sun de Don McLean


    It's just the sun that's shinin'in your eyes
    It's just the moon that is the sun's disguise
    Just the sky, with clouds a blowin' by
    The sun and the moon and the sky, and you and I
    It's just the rain that's rollin'down my cheek
    It's just the wind that makes me hear you speak
    It's just the song that anyone can sing
    The rain and the wind and the song and the love you bring
    It's just the world that gonna break your heart
    It's just the past that's tearin' us apart
    It's just the time we have so little of
    The world and the past and the time that we fell in love
    It's just the sun that's shinin' in your eyes
    It's just the moon that is the sun's disguise
    It's just the sky, with clouds a blowin' by
    The sun and the moon and the sky, and you and I

    Fuente: Musixmatch




