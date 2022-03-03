La canción del día de Herrera: "It's Just The Sun" de Don McLean
Tiempo de lectura: 1 Actualizado 07:40
Es la historia de una canción... Era 1978 y en Nashville, el grandioso Don McLean grabó un disco imprescindible que era el "Greatest Hits Live!" , en ese disco había una canción que hablaba del sol, bueno "Solo ese Sol" y ese "It's Just The Sun" es una maravilla para hoy.
Letra de "It's Just The Sun de Don McLean
It's just the sun that's shinin'in your eyes It's just the moon that is the sun's disguise Just the sky, with clouds a blowin' by The sun and the moon and the sky, and you and I
It's just the rain that's rollin'down my cheek It's just the wind that makes me hear you speak It's just the song that anyone can sing The rain and the wind and the song and the love you bring
It's just the world that gonna break your heart It's just the past that's tearin' us apart It's just the time we have so little of The world and the past and the time that we fell in love
It's just the sun that's shinin' in your eyes It's just the moon that is the sun's disguise It's just the sky, with clouds a blowin' by The sun and the moon and the sky, and you and I