La canción del día de Herrera: "I'm So Glad That i'm A Woman' de Love Unlimited

Sometimes I wish I'd have never met you

You're so much better than all the rest

And that's why I know I could never forget you

Where do you go once you know you've had the best

The better love is the worst it is when it's over

Baby, don't bother to love me like you do

Like you do, like you do

The better it is the worst it is when it's over

If I had known I'd never would

I never let you love me so good, no, baby

I love you more than I've loved anyone

Couldn't love you better if I tried

That's why I just can't be with anyone

It makes me feel so empty and sad

Better love is the worst it is when it's over

Baby, don't bother to love me like you do

The better it is the worst it is when it's over

If I had known I'd never would

I'd never let you love me so good

The better love is the worst it is when it's over

Baby, nobody could love me like you do

The better it is the worst it is when it's over