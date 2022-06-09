COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    Audio

    La canción del día de Herrera: "I'm So Glad That i'm A Woman' de Love Unlimited

    Tiempo de lectura: 1Actualizado 07:33

    Es la historia de una canción... Vamos a los 70. The Love Unlimites cantaban "I'm So Glad That i'm A Woman", "Qué feliz estoy de ser una


    Letra de la canción "I’m So Glad That I’m a Woman"


    The better love is the worst it is when it's over
    Baby, don't bother to love me like you do
    The better it is the worst it is when it's over
    If I had known I'd never would
    Never let you love me so good, no, baby
    Sometimes I wish I'd have never met you
    You're so much better than all the rest
    And that's why I know I could never forget you
    Where do you go once you know you've had the best
    The better love is the worst it is when it's over
    Baby, don't bother to love me like you do
    Like you do, like you do
    The better it is the worst it is when it's over
    If I had known I'd never would
    I never let you love me so good, no, baby
    I love you more than I've loved anyone
    Couldn't love you better if I tried
    That's why I just can't be with anyone
    It makes me feel so empty and sad
    Better love is the worst it is when it's over
    Baby, don't bother to love me like you do
    The better it is the worst it is when it's over
    If I had known I'd never would
    I'd never let you love me so good
    The better love is the worst it is when it's over
    Baby, nobody could love me like you do
    The better it is the worst it is when it's over


    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    Lo más compartido

    Lo último

    Lo más visto

    Lo más escuchado

    Lo último

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados