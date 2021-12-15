La canción del día de Herrera: "Arrival" de Sarah Brightman

Sing, sing, sing the song they sang with us when they sailed away

Bring, bring, bring them back again to these lonely shores one day

We'll be here awaiting their arrival

How that moment's gonna shine

May they ring then in our hearts

That Jubilant bells "Auld Lang Syne"

Sing, sing, sing the song of sirens if that is what it takes

Bring, bring, bring them back again to to each lonely heart that aches

I'll be first to know of your arrival

I'll be first to pur the wine

May they ring, then in our hearts

The Jubilant bells of "Auld Lang Syne"

I'll be first to know of your arrival

I'll be first to pur the wine

May they ring, then in our hearts

The Jubilant bells of "Auld Lang Syne"

Sing, sing, sing a song of sadness that they are so long gone

Bring, bring, bring a ray hope and the courage to go on

We'll be here awaiting their arrival

How that moment's gonna shine

May they ring, then in our hearts

That Jubilant bells of "Auld Lang Syne"

We'll be here awaiting their arrival

How that moment's gonna shine

May they ring, then in our hearts

That Jubilant bells of "Auld Lang Syne"

Sing, sing, sing a song they sang with us when they sailed away