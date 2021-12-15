La canción del día de Herrera: "Arrival" de Sarah Brightman

Sing, sing, sing the song they sang with us when they sailed away
Bring, bring, bring them back again to these lonely shores one day
We'll be here awaiting their arrival
How that moment's gonna shine
May they ring then in our hearts
That Jubilant bells "Auld Lang Syne"
Sing, sing, sing the song of sirens if that is what it takes
Bring, bring, bring them back again to to each lonely heart that aches
I'll be first to know of your arrival
I'll be first to pur the wine
May they ring, then in our hearts
The Jubilant bells of "Auld Lang Syne"
I'll be first to know of your arrival
I'll be first to pur the wine
May they ring, then in our hearts
The Jubilant bells of "Auld Lang Syne"
Sing, sing, sing a song of sadness that they are so long gone
Bring, bring, bring a ray hope and the courage to go on
We'll be here awaiting their arrival
How that moment's gonna shine
May they ring, then in our hearts
That Jubilant bells of "Auld Lang Syne"
We'll be here awaiting their arrival
How that moment's gonna shine
May they ring, then in our hearts
That Jubilant bells of "Auld Lang Syne"
Sing, sing, sing a song they sang with us when they sailed away