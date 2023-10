Juanma Castaño advierte a Carlos Herrera tras el atentado yihadista de Bruselas: "El gran reto"

Brussels (Belgium), 16/10/2023.- Fans light their mobile phones as they are confined to the stadium while the police sweeps the outside of the stadium during the UEFA EURO 2024 group F qualification round match between Belgium and Sweden in Brussels, Belgium, 16 October 2023. The match has been suspended due to a terrorist attack by a gunman that killed two Swedes elsewhere in Brussels. (Terrorista, Atentado terrorista, Bélgica, Suecia, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS