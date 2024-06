London (United Kingdom), 31/05/2024.- Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic gestures while he talks to the team during the training session of Dortmund for the UEFA Champions League final in London, Britain, 31 May 2024. Real Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund on 01 June 2024 in the UEFA Champions League final. (Liga de Campeones, Rusia, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN