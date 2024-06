Nacho escoge su mejor momento como jugador y capitán del Real Madrid: "La guinda del pastel"

Madrid, Kingdom of Spain; 02.06.2024.- Real Madrid celebrates its victory in the Champions League in front of its fans by placing the team's scarf and flag to the Goddess Cybele in its fountain. Nacho Fernández captains the merengue team with Luca Modric, Toni Kross and Dani Carvajal. Thousands of people attended the event. Photo: Juan Carlos Rojas