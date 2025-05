La alegría de Cañizares con la clasificación del Betis para la final de la Conference League: "El que ha jugado en ese estadio..."

IPA/Sipa USA / Cordon Press

Antony of Real Betis Balompie celebrates after scoring the goal of 1-0 during the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League Semi Final Second Leg match between A.C.F. Fiorentina and Real Betis Balompie at Artemio Franchi Stadium on May 8, 2025 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Domenico Cippitelli/IPA Sport / ipa-agency.net/IPA/Sipa USA) *** Local Caption *** 61282118