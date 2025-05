Cucurella, en El Partidazo de COPE: "Me pongo un notable, no ha estado mal"

EFE

Wroclaw (Poland), 28/05/2025.- epa12142011 Players of Chelsea FC celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Europa Conference League final soccer match between Real Betis and Chelsea FC, in Wroclaw, Poland, 28 May 2025. (Polonia) EFE/EPA/Pawel Jaskolka POLAND OUT EPA-EFE/Pawel Jaskolka POLAND OUT