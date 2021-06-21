COPE

Galicia

Golf Galicia

    Vídeo

    Sorteo de premios en Campomar Narón

    Vídeo del sorteo de los premios de la segunda prueba de golf COPE GALICIA celebrada el 18 y 19 de junio.

    Tiempo de lectura: 1Actualizado 12:14

    GANADORES DEL SORTEO DE PREMIOS


    BONO noche HOTEL AC PALACIO DEL CARMEN y 2 green fees VAL DE ROIS: 52, José Carlos González Barahona

    BONO noche PARADOR FERROL y 2 green fees CAMPOMAR NARÓN: 24, José Luis Couce Vigo

    BONO noche HOTEL PUERTA DEL CAMINO y 2 green fees REAL AERO CLUB DE SANTIAGO: 4, Fernando Bouza Crego

    BONO noche BALNEARIO MONDARIZ y 2 green fees MONDARIZ: 27, José Manuel Fernández Manso

    BONO noche GRAN TALASO HOTEL SANXENXO y 2 green fees GOLF MEIS: 41, Jorge Lage Rodríguez

    BONO noche HOTEL ZENIT CORUÑA y 2 green fees GOLF XAZ OLEIROS: 19, Tomás Abril Álvarez

    BONO noche HOTEL ZENIT CORUÑA y 2 green fees RCG LA CORUÑA: 48, Fernando Coutado Méndez

    GORRA golf ADIDAS: 32, Andrés Luis Ayan Grao

    GORRA golf ADIDAS: 54, Eva María Ríos Vázquez

    Cajas BOLAS BRIDGESTONE E6 SPEED: 23, José Manuel Pita Pita

    Cajas BOLAS BRIDGESTONE E6 SPEED: 9, Luis Manuel Soto Nieto

    Guantes golf TAYLORMADE: 43, José Carlos Piñeiro Freire

    Guantes golf TAYLORMADE: 53, Antonio García López

    Zapatera COPE: 38, Pedro Rodríguez Somorrostro

    Zapatera COPE: 7, Juan Arturo Iglesias Vázquez

    Premio GADIS: 42, José Antonio Abril Banet


    Foto de los resultados del sorteo


    GANADORES BOLSAS DE PALOS


    José Luis Couce Vigo

    Juan Ángel Martínez Castro


    RECOGIDA DE PREMIOS


    Los ganadores tienen los premios en el club de golf Campomar Narón



    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    Lo más compartido

    Lo último

    Lo más visto

    Lo más escuchado

    Lo último

    En directo 2

    Directo La Lupa de la mañana

    La Lupa de la mañana

    Con Ana Samboal y Raquel Caldas

    Ver TRECE