Sorteo de premios en Campomar Narón

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Tiempo de lectura: 1Actualizado 12:14
GANADORES DEL SORTEO DE PREMIOS
BONO noche HOTEL AC PALACIO DEL CARMEN y 2 green fees VAL DE ROIS: 52, José Carlos González Barahona
BONO noche PARADOR FERROL y 2 green fees CAMPOMAR NARÓN: 24, José Luis Couce Vigo
BONO noche HOTEL PUERTA DEL CAMINO y 2 green fees REAL AERO CLUB DE SANTIAGO: 4, Fernando Bouza Crego
BONO noche BALNEARIO MONDARIZ y 2 green fees MONDARIZ: 27, José Manuel Fernández Manso
BONO noche GRAN TALASO HOTEL SANXENXO y 2 green fees GOLF MEIS: 41, Jorge Lage Rodríguez
BONO noche HOTEL ZENIT CORUÑA y 2 green fees GOLF XAZ OLEIROS: 19, Tomás Abril Álvarez
BONO noche HOTEL ZENIT CORUÑA y 2 green fees RCG LA CORUÑA: 48, Fernando Coutado Méndez
GORRA golf ADIDAS: 32, Andrés Luis Ayan Grao
GORRA golf ADIDAS: 54, Eva María Ríos Vázquez
Cajas BOLAS BRIDGESTONE E6 SPEED: 23, José Manuel Pita Pita
Cajas BOLAS BRIDGESTONE E6 SPEED: 9, Luis Manuel Soto Nieto
Guantes golf TAYLORMADE: 43, José Carlos Piñeiro Freire
Guantes golf TAYLORMADE: 53, Antonio García López
Zapatera COPE: 38, Pedro Rodríguez Somorrostro
Zapatera COPE: 7, Juan Arturo Iglesias Vázquez
Premio GADIS: 42, José Antonio Abril Banet
Foto de los resultados del sorteo
GANADORES BOLSAS DE PALOS
José Luis Couce Vigo
Juan Ángel Martínez Castro
RECOGIDA DE PREMIOS
Los ganadores tienen los premios en el club de golf Campomar Narón
En directo 2