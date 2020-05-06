Torquemada, único territorio de Palencia propuesto por la Junta para continuar la desescalada

Herrera en COPE
En la rueda de prensa de la Consejería de salud de la Junta de Castilla y León, Verónica Casado ha propuesto el nombre de la zona básica de salud de los entornos de municipio palentino de Torquemada, como única zona apta para la siguiente fase del des-confinamiento en nuestro País.
Recordemos que el Gobierno central daba de plazo has primera hora de la tarde para recoger las propuestas de cada una de las Comunidades Autónomas. En el caso de Castilla y León, debido a su extensión, se ha decidido que estas áreas no vayan forma de territorios provinciales, sino en zonas de atención primaria sanitaria básica en función de los datos de las últimas jornadas.
Esta unidad sanitaria está compuesta por los municipios de Cobos de Cerrato, Torquemada, Villamediana, Cordovilla La Real, Hornillos de Cerrato, Palenzuela, Quintana del Puente, Tabanera de Cerrato, Villahan y Herrera De Valdecañas.
Había otras zonas de la provincia donde los datos en los últimos días están siendo especialmente buenos, pero finalmente han quedado fuera.
Recordemos que en este caso se reflejan incluyen los posibles casos, con síntomas similares a los que presenta la enfermedad, aunque no se hay realizado el test. Repasemos como están estas zonas de atención primaria en la provincia adía de hoy
En orden alfabético
Centros : BARRUELO DE SANTULLAN -VALLE DE VALDELUCIO - BASCONCILLOS DEL TOZO - AGUILAR DE CAMPOO - BERZOSILLA - BRAÑOSERA - POMAR DE VALDIVIA
Centros : HERMEDES DE CERRATO - VILLAVIUDAS - CEVICO NAVERO - REINOSO DE CERRATO - ANTIGÜEDAD - BALTANAS - CASTRILLO DE DON JUAN - ESPINOSA DE CERRATO - VILLACONANCIO
Centros : BUSTILLO DEL PARAMO DE CARRION - LOMAS - PERALES - CARRION DE LOS CONDES - CERVATOS DE LA CUEZA - MANQUILLOS - NOGAL DE LAS HUERTAS - LA SERNA - VILLANUÑO DE VALDAVIA - VILLATURDE - VILLOLDO - ARCONADA - CALZADA DE LOS MOLINOS - LOMA DE UCIEZA - SAN MAMES DE CAMPOS - VALDE-UCIEZA - VILLALCAZAR DE SIRGA - VILLAMORONTA
Centros : DEHESA DE MONTEJO - LA PERNIA - POLENTINOS - CASTREJON DE LA PEÑA - CERVERA DE PISUERGA - MUDA - SALINAS DE PISUERGA - SAN CEBRIAN DE MUDA - TRIOLLO
Centros : AMAYUELAS DE ARRIBA - ASTUDILLO - BOADILLA DEL CAMINO - ITERO DEL CASTILLO - MELGAR DE YUSO - REVENGA DE CAMPOS - SAN CEBRIAN DE CAMPOS - SANTOYO - TAMARA DE CAMPOS - VILLALACO - AMUSCO - REQUENA DE CAMPOS - RIBAS DE CAMPOS - FROMISTA - ITERO DE LA VEGA -MARCILLA DE CAMPOS - PIÑA DE CAMPOS - POBLACION DE CAMPOS - VALBUENA DE PISUERGA - VILLODRE - VILLOVIECO
Centros : FRESNO DEL RIO - MANTINOS - SANTIBAÑEZ DE LA PEÑA - VILLALBA DE GUARDO - RESPENDA DE LA PEÑA - VELILLA DEL RIO CARRION - CONGOSTO DE VALDAVIA - GUARDO
Centros : DEHESA DE ROMANOS - MICIECES DE OJEDA - OLEA DE BOEDO - OLMOS DE OJEDA - PARAMO DE BOEDO - PRADANOS DE OJEDA - REBOLLEDO DE LA TORRE - REVILLA DE COLLAZOS - SANTIBAÑEZ DE ECLA - VID DE OJEDA - ALAR DEL REY - CALAHORRA DE BOEDO - SOTOBAÑADO Y PRIORATO - BASCONES DE OJEDA - COLLAZOS DE BOEDO - HERRERA DE PISUERGA - PAYO DE OJEDA - VILLAMERIEL
Centros :CASTRILLO DE VILLAVEGA - ESPINOSA DE VILLAGONZALO - OSORNILLO - SAN CRISTOBAL DE BOEDO - SANTA CRUZ DE BOEDO -VILLASARRACINO - ABIA DE LAS TORRES - LANTADILLA - VILLAHERREROS - VILLAPROVEDO - BARCENA DE CAMPOS - OSORNO LA MAYOR
Centros :FUENTES DE VALDEPERO - MONZON DE CAMPOS - VALDEOLMILLOS - VILLAUMBRALES - HUSILLOS - MAGAZ DE PISUERGA - PALENCIA -SANTA CECILIA DEL ALCOR - SOTO DE CERRATO - AUTILLA DEL PINO - GRIJOTA - VILLALOBON
Centros :BECERRIL DE CAMPOS - VALLE DEL RETORTILLO - FUENTES DE NAVA - PAREDES DE NAVA - RIBEROS DE LA CUEZA - VILLANUEVA DEL REBOLLAR - CARDEÑOSA DE VOLPEJERA - VILLAMUERA DE LA CUEZA
Centros :AYUELA - BUSTILLO DE LA VEGA - POZA DE LA VEGA - RENEDO DE LA VEGA - TABANERA DE VALDAVIA - VALDERRABANO - VILLAELES DE VALDAVIA/VILLARRABE - VILLASILA DE VALDAVIA - PINO DEL RIO - PUEBLA DE VALDAVIA - QUINTANILLA DE ONSOÑA - RESPENDA DE LA PEÑA - SALDAÑA - VILLABASTA DE VALDAVIA - VILLOTA DEL PARAMO - BUENAVISTA DE VALDAVIA - CONGOSTO DE VALDAVIA - PEDROSA DE LA VEGA - SANTERVAS DE LA VEGA - VILLALUENGA DE LA VEGA
Centros :COBOS DE CERRATO - TORQUEMADA - VILLAMEDIANA - CORDOVILLA LA REAL - HORNILLOS DE CERRATO - PALENZUELA - QUINTANA DEL PUENTE - TABANERA DE CERRATO - VILLAHAN - HERRERA DE VALDECAÑAS
Centros :CASTRILLO DE ONIELO - CUBILLAS DE CERRATO - DUEÑAS - POBLACION DE CERRATO - ALBA DE CERRATO - CEVICO DE LA TORRE - VERTAVILLO - HONTORIA DE CERRATO - TARIEGO DE CERRATO - VALLE DE CERRATO - VENTA DE BAÑOS
Centros :POZO DE URAMA- LAGARTOS - LEDIGOS - VILLADA - BOADILLA DE RIOSECO - CISNEROS - MORATINOS - POBLACION DE ARROYO - SAN ROMAN DE LA CUBA - VILLACIDALER - VILLALCON
Centros :VILLAMURIEL
Centros :CAPILLAS - CASTROMOCHO - MENESES DE CAMPOS - ABARCA DE CAMPOS - AUTILLO DE CAMPOS - BELMONTE DE CAMPOS - FRECHILLA - GUAZA DE CAMPO - MAZARIEGOS - MAZUECOS DE VALDEGINATE - PEDRAZA DE CAMPOS - TORREMORMOJON - VILLAMARTIN DE CAMPOS - VILLARRAMIEL - AMPUDIA - BAQUERIN DE CAMPOS - CASTIL DE VELA - VILLERIAS DE CAMPOS
