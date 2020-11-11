El fuerte y desconocido vínculo que tiene Isabel II con Andalucía

Herrera en COPE
La reina más longeva del mundo viaja con mucha frecuencia a Andalucía. Más de la que podemos pensar. Un viaje a través de los sentidos que la acerca a las callejuelas de Jerez de la Frontera y a sus bodegas centenarias.
Es habitual ver en Palacio, a Isabel II, a su marido el duque de Edimburgo o al príncipe de Gales disfrutar de uno de los productos de nuestra tierra, que consiguió en los años 50 colarse en la despensa de Buckingham Palace.
Un auténtico prestigio que solo tienen 816 empresas en todo el mundo, y Harveys, la marca premium de vinos de Jerez de Bodegas Fundador, es una de estas selectas joyas. Es la única española en tener el enorme prestigio de "vivir" en la Casa Real Británica.
Este licor tiene el sello conocido comoRoyal Warrant, que representa que es una de las pocas marcas favoritas que entran en el palacio de Buckingham.
El distintivo se lleva otorgando desde el siglo XV. Y otras marcas muy conocidas forman parte de este Club selecto. Entre ellas; Burberry, Cartier, Barbour, Hunter, el Hotel Ritz de Londres o el té Twinings.
Fue en 1969, cuando la reina Isabel II concedió el certificado de garantía real a Harveys Bristol Cream. Hoy es el vino Jerez favorito de Su Majestad. Y es que la monarca es una una amante del buen vino, un producto con unas excelentes propiedades que disfruta sobre todo a la hora de comer.
Según los expertos, un buen momento para disfrutar de este placer jerezano es la hora el aperitivo. Y así es como se sirve habitualmente en Buckingham Palace.
El sherry andaluz se sirve tradicionalmente como aperitivo en las salas de espera de las audiencias reales, aunque los que la conocen bien aseguran que la reina lo disfruta en alguna ocasión durante el postre.
No sabemos si en las reuniones familiares, por ejemplo cuando los duques de Cambridge, Guillermo y Kate, visitan a Isabel II, también les ofrece este Sherry o si es un producto que la reina reserva para los actos oficiales.
Desde luego, cualquier momento es bueno para disfrutar de este vino que gracias a su etiqueta inteligente sabremos cuándo está a la temperatura perfecta para tomarlo, que son 10ºC. En el instante en el que la botella alcanza su temperatura ideal, el logotipo Harveys cambia de color blanco a azul.
Tal es el vínculo que la reina de Inglaterra mantiene con Jerez y la tradición de las bodegas, que incluso le puso el nombre de Sherry a uno de sus perros de raza corgi. Todo un gesto por parte de la reina Isabel hacia una de sus marcas favoritas.
Harveys pertenece a Bodegas Fundador, la bodega más antigua de la ciudad de Jerez. Precisamente, su historia está muy ligada a Reino Unido y concretamente a Bristol. Hasta aquí lo trajo un exportador de sherry que hacía la ruta entre la bahía de Cádiz y el puerto de Bristol. Más tarde, en 1871, John Harvey refunda la compañía como John Harvey & Sons. Su especialidad es la elaboración de sherry.
En el año 2016, este licor se hizo con los Oscar del Vino, como se conocen a los Premios al Mejor Vino del Mundo, del prestigioso concurso International Wine Challenge.
Con esta presentación no es de extrañar que lleven más de 50 años instalados en el Castillo de Balmoral o en el mismísimo Palacio de Buckingham. ¡Larga vida a los productos andaluces!
