Susana Alva de Efecto Mariposa: "Es una canción que a mi me llega al alma"
La cantante malagueña elige como su canción favorita un tema de Coldplay, por su mensaje
MÁLAGA
Tiempo de lectura: 1' Actualizado 28 dic 2023
La cantante de Efecto Mariposa escucha mucho últimamente el tema "Fix you" de Coldplay. 'Tiene un mensaje muy bonito que a todos nos llega, empieza muy suave y acaba arriba con una energía muy poderosa y me llega al alma'.
Esta es la canción favorita de Susana Alva.
LETRA
When you try your best, but you don't succeed When you get what you want, but not what you need When you feel so tired, but you can't sleep Stuck in reverse
And the tears come streaming down your face When you lose something you can't replace When you love someone, but it goes to waste Could it be worse?
Lights will guide you home And ignite your bones And I will try to fix you
And high up above, or down below When you're too in love to let it go But if you never try, you'll never know Just what you're worth
Lights will guide you home And ignite your bones And I will try to fix you
Tears stream down your face When you lose something you cannot replace Tears stream down your face, and I
Tears stream down your face I promise you I will learn from my mistakes Tears stream down your face, and I
Lights will guide you home And ignite your bones And I will try to fix you
