  • Domingo, 31 de diciembre 2023
  • ABC

COPE

Málaga

Noticias

MÚSICA

Susana Alva de Efecto Mariposa: "Es una canción que a mi me llega al alma"

La cantante malagueña elige como su canción favorita un tema de Coldplay, por su mensaje

Audio

Pedro González

Redactor COPE Málaga

MÁLAGA

Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 28 dic 2023

La cantante de Efecto Mariposa escucha mucho últimamente el tema "Fix you" de Coldplay. 'Tiene un mensaje muy bonito que a todos nos llega, empieza muy suave y acaba arriba con una energía muy poderosa y me llega al alma'.

Esta es la canción favorita de Susana Alva.

LETRA

When you try your best, but you don't succeedWhen you get what you want, but not what you needWhen you feel so tired, but you can't sleepStuck in reverse
And the tears come streaming down your faceWhen you lose something you can't replaceWhen you love someone, but it goes to wasteCould it be worse?
Lights will guide you homeAnd ignite your bonesAnd I will try to fix you
And high up above, or down belowWhen you're too in love to let it goBut if you never try, you'll never knowJust what you're worth
Lights will guide you homeAnd ignite your bonesAnd I will try to fix you
Tears stream down your faceWhen you lose something you cannot replaceTears stream down your face, and I
Tears stream down your faceI promise you I will learn from my mistakesTears stream down your face, and I
Lights will guide you homeAnd ignite your bonesAnd I will try to fix you
  • Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado


Etiquetas

Radio en directo COPE
  • item no encontrado

En directo

Fin de Semana

Con Cristina López Schlichting

Reproducir
Directo Fin de Semana

Fin de Semana

Con Cristina López Schlichting

Escuchar

Recomendados