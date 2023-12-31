Susana Alva de Efecto Mariposa: "Es una canción que a mi me llega al alma"

La cantante de Efecto Mariposa escucha mucho últimamente el tema "Fix you" de Coldplay. 'Tiene un mensaje muy bonito que a todos nos llega, empieza muy suave y acaba arriba con una energía muy poderosa y me llega al alma'.

Esta es la canción favorita de Susana Alva.

LETRA

When you try your best, but you don't succeed

When you get what you want, but not what you need

When you feel so tired, but you can't sleep

Stuck in reverse

And the tears come streaming down your face

When you lose something you can't replace

When you love someone, but it goes to waste

Could it be worse?

Lights will guide you home

And ignite your bones

And I will try to fix you

And high up above, or down below

When you're too in love to let it go

But if you never try, you'll never know

Just what you're worth

Lights will guide you home

And ignite your bones

And I will try to fix you

Tears stream down your face

When you lose something you cannot replace

Tears stream down your face, and I

Tears stream down your face

I promise you I will learn from my mistakes

Tears stream down your face, and I

Lights will guide you home

And ignite your bones

And I will try to fix you

Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado



