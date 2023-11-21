Carlos Rubio, un presidente con mucho 'swing'

Carlos Rubio, presidente de la Autoridad Portuaria de Málaga, elige como tema favorito "Sultans of swing" de Dire Straits.'Me recuerda mucho a mis tiempos de la universidad, cuando quedaba con los compañeros, íbamos a alguna casa y jugábamos al mus, que es una actividad muy universitaria'.

El tema de más éxito de la banda británica, era el que sonaba siempre en esas reuniones.

LETRA

You get a shiver in the dark

It's a raining in the park but meantime-

South of the river you stop and you hold everything

A band is blowing Dixie, double four time

You feel alright when you hear the music ring

Well now you step inside but you don't see too many faces

Coming in out of the rain they hear the jazz go down

Competition in other places

Uh but the horns they blowin' that sound

Way on down south

Way on down south

London town

You check out guitar George, he knows-all the chords

Mind, it's strictly rhythm he doesn't want to make it cry or sing

They said an old guitar is all, he can afford

When he gets up under the lights to play his thing

And Harry doesn't mind, if he doesn't, make the scene

He's got a daytime job, he's doing alright

He can play the Honky Tonk like anything

Savin' it up, for Friday night

With the Sultans

We're the Sultans of Swing

Then a crowd a young boys they're a foolin' around in the corner

Drunk and dressed in their best brown baggies and their platform soles

They don't give a damn about any trumpet playin' band

It ain't what they call Rock and Roll

And the Sultans

Yeah, the Sultans, they play Creole

Creole

And then the man he steps right up to the microphone

And says at last just as the time bell rings

"Goodnight, now it's time to go home"

Then he makes it fast with one more thing

"We are the Sultans

We are the Sultans of Swing"





