Carlos Rubio, un presidente con mucho 'swing'

El responsable de la Autoridad Portuaria de Málaga elige como canción favorita un tema de Dire Straits

Pedro González

Redactor COPE Málaga

Actualizado 20 nov 2023

Carlos Rubio, presidente de la Autoridad Portuaria de Málaga, elige como tema favorito "Sultans of swing" de Dire Straits.'Me recuerda mucho a mis tiempos de la universidad, cuando quedaba con los compañeros, íbamos a alguna casa y jugábamos al mus, que es una actividad muy universitaria'.

El tema de más éxito de la banda británica, era el que sonaba siempre en esas reuniones.

LETRA

You get a shiver in the darkIt's a raining in the park but meantime-South of the river you stop and you hold everythingA band is blowing Dixie, double four timeYou feel alright when you hear the music ring
Well now you step inside but you don't see too many facesComing in out of the rain they hear the jazz go downCompetition in other placesUh but the horns they blowin' that soundWay on down southWay on down southLondon town
You check out guitar George, he knows-all the chordsMind, it's strictly rhythm he doesn't want to make it cry or singThey said an old guitar is all, he can affordWhen he gets up under the lights to play his thing
And Harry doesn't mind, if he doesn't, make the sceneHe's got a daytime job, he's doing alrightHe can play the Honky Tonk like anythingSavin' it up, for Friday nightWith the SultansWe're the Sultans of Swing
Then a crowd a young boys they're a foolin' around in the cornerDrunk and dressed in their best brown baggies and their platform solesThey don't give a damn about any trumpet playin' bandIt ain't what they call Rock and RollAnd the SultansYeah, the Sultans, they play CreoleCreole
And then the man he steps right up to the microphoneAnd says at last just as the time bell rings"Goodnight, now it's time to go home"Then he makes it fast with one more thing
"We are the SultansWe are the Sultans of Swing"


