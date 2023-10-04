BUENAS TARDES MÁLAGA
La canción favorita del cantante malagueño Javier Ojeda
Me llega muy hondo, a lo más importante, que son los sentimientos
MÁLAGA
Tiempo de lectura: 1'
Actualizado 03 oct 2023
El cantante de Danza Invisible, Javier Ojeda, elige como canción favorita el tema "Caravan" de Van Morrison. 'Es una canción que está muy ligada a mis sentimientos, ligada a ese instante de complicidad con los amigos, de estar escuchando música todos juntos'.
La canción habla de una caravana de gitanos, al aire libre que están disfrutando del placer de bailar, de escuchar música, de compartir la naturaleza. 'En mi caso la naturaleza era un bar, pero eso da igual, lo importante es que todavía me llega a lo más importante, que son los sentimientos'.
LETRA
And the caravan is on it's way
I can hear the merry gypsies play
Mama mama look at Emma Rose
She's a-playin with the radio
La, la, la, la
And the caravan has all my friends
It will stay with me until the end
Gypsy Robin, Sweet Emma Rose
Tell me everything I need to know
La, la, la
Turn up your radio and let me hear the song
Switch on your electric light
Then we can get down to what is really wrong
I long to hold you tight so I can feel you
Sweet lady of the night I shall reveal you
Turn it up, turn it up, little bit higher radio
Turn it up, turn it up, so you know, radio
La, la, la, la
And the caravan is painted red and white
That means ev'rybody's staying overnight
Barefoot gypsy player round the campfire sing and play
And a woman tells us of her ways
La, la, la, la
Turn up your radio and let me hear the song
Switch on your electric light
Then we can get down to what is really wrong
I long to hold you tight so I can feel you
Sweet lady of the night I shall reveal you
Turn it up, turn it up, little bit higher, radio
Turn it up, that's enough, so you know it's got soul
Radio, radio turn it up, hum
La, la, la, la
