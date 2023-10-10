La canción favorita del 'ponedor de calles' de la COPE

Carlos Moreno 'El Pulpo' sa ha sumado a la nómina de los que ponen el broche musical cada día al programa Buenas Tardes Málaga de COPE Más Málaga.

'Cuando estoy desanimado y necesito un chute de energía para ponerme las pilas, siempre escucho esta canción y me vengo arriba'. Se llama "I only wanna be with you" de Bay City Rollers.

LETRA

I don't know what it is that makes me love you so.

I only know I never want to let you go

'Cause you started something, can't you see.

Ever since we met you've had a hold on me.

I happens to be true, I only want to be with you.

It doesn't matter where you go or what you do.

I want to spend each moment of the day with you.

Look what has happened with just one kiss.

I never knew that I could be in love like this.

It's crazy but it's true I only want to be with you.

You stopped and smiled at me,

Asked me if I'd care to dance.

I fell into your open arms,

I didn't stand a chance.

Now, listen, honey, I just want to be beside you everywhere.

As long as we're together, honey, I don't care

'Cause you started something, can't you see.

Ever since we met you've had a hold on me.

No matter what you do, I only want to be with you.

You stopped and smiled at me,

Asked me if I'd care to dance.

I fell into your open arms,

I didn't stand a chance.

Now, listen, honey, I just want to be beside you everywhere.

As long as we're together, honey, I don't care

'Cause you started something, can't you see.

Ever since we met you've had a hold on me.

No matter what you do, I only want to be with you.

No matter, no matter what you do, I only want to be with you.

No matter, no matter what you do, I only want to be with you.





