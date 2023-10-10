BUENAS TARDES MÁLAGA
La canción favorita del 'ponedor de calles' de la COPE
Carlos Moreno 'El Pulpo', nos revela cuál es la canción que escucha cuando necesita un 'chute' de energía
Tiempo de lectura:2Actualizado09 oct 2023
Carlos Moreno 'El Pulpo' sa ha sumado a la nómina de los que ponen el broche musical cada día al programa Buenas Tardes Málaga de COPE Más Málaga.
'Cuando estoy desanimado y necesito un chute de energía para ponerme las pilas, siempre escucho esta canción y me vengo arriba'. Se llama "I only wanna be with you" de Bay City Rollers.
LETRA
I don't know what it is that makes me love you so.I only know I never want to let you go 'Cause you started something, can't you see. Ever since we met you've had a hold on me. I happens to be true, I only want to be with you.
It doesn't matter where you go or what you do.I want to spend each moment of the day with you. Look what has happened with just one kiss. I never knew that I could be in love like this. It's crazy but it's true I only want to be with you.
You stopped and smiled at me,Asked me if I'd care to dance. I fell into your open arms, I didn't stand a chance.
Now, listen, honey, I just want to be beside you everywhere.As long as we're together, honey, I don't care 'Cause you started something, can't you see. Ever since we met you've had a hold on me. No matter what you do, I only want to be with you.
You stopped and smiled at me,Asked me if I'd care to dance. I fell into your open arms, I didn't stand a chance.
Now, listen, honey, I just want to be beside you everywhere.As long as we're together, honey, I don't care 'Cause you started something, can't you see. Ever since we met you've had a hold on me. No matter what you do, I only want to be with you.
No matter, no matter what you do, I only want to be with you.No matter, no matter what you do, I only want to be with you.
