Medvedev se doctora en Roma

Rome (Italy), 21/05/2023.- Daniil Medvedev of Russia poses with the trophy after winning his men's singles finals match against Holger Rune of Denmark (not pictured) at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, 21 May 2023. (Tenis, Abierto, Dinamarca, Italia, Rusia, Roma) EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI