Carlos Alcaraz disputará la final de Indian Wells ante Medvedev

Indian Wells (United States), 18/03/2023.- Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in action against Jannik Sinner of Italy during the men's semifinal round of the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 18 March 2023. (Tenis, Abierto, Italia, España, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO