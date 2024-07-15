  • Lunes, 15 de julio 2024
VÍDEO: La selección española celebra por las calles de Madrid el triunfo en la Eurocopa 2024

Europa Press

Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 22:18

MADRID, 15 (EUROPA PRESS TELEVISIÓN)

La selección española ha celebrado desde un autobús con la afición la victoria en la Eurocopa 2024, en un recorrido que acabará en la Plaza de Cibeles.

