VÍDEO: La selección española celebra por las calles de Madrid el triunfo en la Eurocopa 2024

La selección española ha celebrado desde un autobús con la afición la victoria en la Eurocopa 2024, en un recorrido que acabará en la Plaza de Cibeles.
