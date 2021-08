La afición del PSG sigue montando guardia en el aeropuerto para no perderse la llegada de Messi a París

Paris (France), 09/08/2021.- Journalists and PSG supporters wait outside the 'Le Bourget' airport, near Paris, France, 09 August 2021. People turned out at the airport upon the word that Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi is due to arrive from Barcelona to Paris to sign a contract with Ligue 1 soccer club Paris Saint Germain on a free transfer. (Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSONCHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON