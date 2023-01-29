COPE

      LaLiga Santander | 19ª jornada

      DIRECTO | Osasuna - Atlético; Barrios entra al once y Morata, suplente

      Once del Atlético: Oblak; Molina, Giménez, Hermoso, Reinildo; Koke, De Paul, Barrios, Lemar; Correa y Griezmann.

      Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 15:37

      ESCUCHA LA NARRACIÓN DEL OSASUNA-ATLÉTICO, POR RUBÉN MARTÍN




