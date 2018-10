Ingram recibe cuatro partidos de suspensión; Rondo, tres; Paul, dos

October 20, 2018 - Los Angeles, California, U.S - Brandon Ingram #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers is held back by Lonzo Ball #2 as he gets pushed around by Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Houston Rockets on Saturday October 20, 2018 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Rondo and Paul were ejected. (Credit Image: © Prensa Internacional via ZUMA Wire) Javier Rojas Cordon Press