Leonardo DiCaprio, George Clooney y muchos actores más se reúnen con su 'yo' del pasado

La magia es posible gracias a Photoshop y Ard Gelinck se ha convertido en el hechicero que ha reunido a los actores con su 'yo' del pasado. El editor se ha vuelto popular gracias a sus espectaculares montajes donde ha reunido a personalidades adultas con los jóvenes que una vez fueron en las mismas fotografías, como si estuvieran uno al lado del otro literalmente.
Entre los afortunados se encuentran actores de renombre como Will Smith, George Clooney, Emma Watson, Elijah Wood, Leonardo DiCaprio, Anthony Hopkins, Sylvester Stallone, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp, Michael Douglas, las gemelas Olsen…
Gelinck también se ha atrevido con intérpretes que han llegado al firmamento actoral hace poco, como Miley Cyrus ('Hannah Montana') y Millie Bobby Brown ('Stranger things') y cantantes como el rey del pop, Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger y David Bowie, entre otros.
