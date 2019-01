La ONU advierte de la posibilidad de "un conflicto inminente" en el sur de Libia

PALERMO (ITALY), Nov. 13, 2018 UN Special Envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame attends a press conference after the second day of the Conference for Libya in Palermo, Italy, on Nov. 13, 2018. A two-day Conference for Libya kicked off in Italy's southern city of Palermo late Monday, drawing key Libyan and international actors in an effort to support a fresh United Nations' stabilization plan. (Credit Image: © Cheng Tingting/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire) Cheng Tingting