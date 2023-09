Un nuevo temblor de 4,6 sacude de nuevo Marruecos en la zona del Atlas y se siente en Marrakech

Targa (Morocco), 13/09/2023.- A local carries a belonging from a damaged building of the earthquake in Targa, Marrakesh, Morocco, 13 September 2023. A magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck central Morocco late 08 September has killed more than 2,900 people and injured thousands, damaging buildings from villages and towns in the Atlas Mountains to Marrakech, according to a report released by the country's Interior Ministry. (Terremoto/sismo, Marruecos) EFE/EPA/JALAL MORCHIDI