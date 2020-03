Grecia confirma su primera muerte por coronavirus

27 February 2020, Greece, Thessaloniki: A woman wearing a face mask walks outside AHEPA University Hospital. Greek authorities have confirmed the country's first case of the new conronavirus which is a 38-year-old woman who had recently travelled to northern Italy and now in good condition at AHEPA hospital. Photo: Giannis Papanikos/ZUMA Wire/dpaGiannis Papanikos/ZUMA Wire/dpa