Biden anuncia un paquete de ayuda "sin precedentes" para Ucrania e Israel y derrotar a Putin y Hamás

LEBANESE-ISRAELI BORDER, Oct. 18, 2023 -- Photo taken on Oct. 18, 2023 shows a position of a self-propelled howitzer deployed in northern Israel bordering Lebanon. Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Wednesday it has launched several attacks on Israeli targets with guided missiles. In a statement, the Shiite militant group said it targeted three Israeli sites with missiles, including a center for Israeli soldiers and a surveillance and reconnaissance system south of Al-Manara in northern Israel, "causing several casualties." Hezbollah confirmed the death of one of its members, without revealing more details. The escalation on the Lebanese-Israeli border began when Hezbollah fired multiple rockets on Oct. 8 toward Israeli military sites in support of a Hamas surprise attack against Israel. In response, the Israeli forces fired heavy artillery, targeting various areas in southeast Lebanon on the same day.